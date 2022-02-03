Technology News
loading

Money Laundering Through NFT 'Wash Trading' Small But on the Rise, Claims Chainalysis

Chainalysis found “small but visible” money-laundering activity in NFTs in its newly published study.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 February 2022 13:57 IST
Money Laundering Through NFT 'Wash Trading' Small But on the Rise, Claims Chainalysis

Photo Credit: Pexels/ David McBee

Wash trading of NFTs have significantly gone up in 2021

Highlights
  • Wash trading in NFTs isn't rampant yet says Chainalysis
  • Money laundering through wash trading NFTs reportedly limited
  • Tracked wash traders made a collective $8.9 million in 2021

Money laundering through the buying and selling of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is a small but growing sector of criminal activity, according to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis. The activity which is also commonly referred to as "wash trading" is a form of market manipulation where one investor simultaneously sells and buys the same asset to create false and misleading activity in a marketplace. Chainalysis has found "small but visible” money-laundering activity in NFTs, according to a report about its new study.

Chainalysis in a blog post announcing the results of the study reveals that it tracks wash trading by analysing sales of NFTs to addresses that were “self-financed” or sales that were funded either by the selling address, or the address that initially funded the selling address. This method yielded results that revealed hundreds of wash trades.

The most prolific wash trader Chainalysis identified was found to have made 830 sales to addresses they have self-financed. “We identified 262 users who have sold an NFT to a self-financed address more than 25 times,” Chainalysis said. The research firm found that more than half actually lost money, as gas fees racked up and their wash trading failed to generate interest from real buyers. However, a total of 110 of these users have collectively been able to earn a considerable $8.9 million (roughly Rs. 67 crore) in profit from this activity.

Chainalysis does not mention which specific NFT platforms it analysed as part of its study, but said that its findings only include NFTs bought with Ether and Wrapped Ether, not fiat.

Though the amount of potential NFT-based money laundering in 2021 is a “drop in the bucket” in comparison to cryptocurrency-based money laundering overall, Chainalysis said, it's worth noting that the activity is on the rise.

“Money laundering, and in particular transfers from sanctioned cryptocurrency businesses, represents a large risk to building trust in NFTs, and should be monitored more closely by marketplaces, regulators, and law enforcement,” the firm wrote.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Chainalysis' head of research, Kim Grauer, meanwhile, states, "It's not a very good idea to get into crime in NFTs because it's expensive. It's hard to guarantee you'll be profitable if you wash trade, and if you want to use [NFTs] to launder money, we can trace it, and you will be able to see who's in possession of the NFT. There's things that make the NFT space unattractive for crime."

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Chainalysis, NFT, non-fungible token, wash trading
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series

Related Stories

Money Laundering Through NFT 'Wash Trading' Small But on the Rise, Claims Chainalysis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  5. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Leading Directors for Web Series
  10. Realme Buds Air 3 India Launch Timeline, Price, and Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped
  2. Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator
  3. Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Spotted on Chinese Certification Website, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon, MediaTek SoCs
  4. Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Battery Swap: India Said to Be Close to Finalising Incentives Under New Scheme
  6. NFT Museum Opens Its Doors in United States, Showcases Artworks and Explains Tech Behind Them
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  9. Spyware Used by Israeli Police on Key Figure in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial: Reports
  10. PS5 Sales Cross 17 Million in 2021, Sony Promises 10 Live Service Games by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency