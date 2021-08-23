Technology News
Vine Co-Creator's New Project Supdrive Is All About NFTs That Are Actual Video Games

Supdrive is an on-chain fantasy console where the games are the NFTs.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 August 2021 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @decryptmedia

The NFT games will be available on Supdrive on-chain fantasy console

  • Supdrive is helmed by Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann
  • Hoffman said that Supdrive is an on-chain fantasy console
  • The games will have different, unique editions just like NFTs

Supdrive, an NFT video game project, is being helmed by Dom Hofmann, the co-creator of Vine, a popular short-video sharing app that got shut down in 2017. Twitter user @jacksondame shared more on the micro-blogging site about what appears to be an out-of-the-box project. Sharing a screenshot of a communication received from Hoffmann, the user wrote that Supdrive pushes the boundaries and innovates in ways that makes it stand out in an already crowded market.

In his message, Hoffman said that he was not expecting the kind of response his project had already received in the first 12 hours of the announcement.

Shedding more light on what exactly the project entails, Hoffman said that Supdrive is an on-chain fantasy console where the games are the NFTs. He further says that the audience can think of it as “Art Blocks for games.” The games, he said, run on the Supdrive Virtual Firmware, a toolkit that allows games to be written in concise instructions that are "gas friendly" and ideal for on-chain storage.

“Although every game will be released in fixed edition sizes, every edition is unique — every version of the game will be different, whether it's colour palettes, difficulty, special abilities, or more,” he added.

If you are already wondering what kind of game this console is going to have, Hoffman explains that Supdrive will have old-school arcade-style games. “As the firmware is upgraded, the games will gradually become more sophisticated,” he said, adding that perhaps one day we might even have a “Super Supdrive or Supdrive 64.”

The first game in the console is called Origin.

