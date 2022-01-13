Technology News
loading

NFT Marketplace LooksRare Nears $400 Million in Sales in Just Three Days After Launch: Report

The top NFTs that stirred interest among buyers on LooksRare are the Meebits collection, created by the Larva Labs.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 January 2022 16:25 IST
NFT Marketplace LooksRare Nears $400 Million in Sales in Just Three Days After Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Meebits

The top NFTs that stirred interest among buyers on LooksRare are the Meebits collection

Highlights
  • LooksRare officially launched on January 10
  • Suspicions around wash trading of Meebits NFTs have emerged
  • NFTs are digital collectibles inspired by real life moments and things

Amid rising numbers of NFTs entering the market every day, a new online marketplace for these digital assets have been launched, named “LooksRare.” Within just three days, the NFT marketplace has recorded a sales volume of $394 million (roughly Rs. 2,912 crore), a report by CoinTelegraph said. The platform was officially launched on January 10. Presently, OpenSea has been reigning in the NFT selling space. Reports have predicted OpenSea sales from last year to amount around $10 billion (roughly Rs. 739,225 crore).

Kicking off its operations, LooksRare offered to levy two percent fees on basic sales and no fees on private sales of NFT pieces. OpenSea, on the other hand, charges a 2.5 percent fee on every transaction, the CoinTelegraph report added.

“LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating. Why do we need another marketplace? Because the NFT community deserves better,” the platform wrote on its website.

The top NFTs that stirred interest among buyers on LooksRare are the Meebits collection, which come from LarvaLabs — the same creators behind Cryptopunks and Autoglyphs.

Some people have raised suspicions that Meebits could be potentially wash-traded on LooksRare.

The LooksRare marketplace has indexed all NFT collections on the Ethereum blockchain. “That means you can trade all the Ethereum NFTs that are available on OpenSea… and some that aren't,” its website noted.

The platform is rewarding NFT buyers and sellers from eligible collections, with its native token called LOOKS.

NFTs are digital collectibles such as animated avatars, digitised paintings, and clips from sports and games, among other objects. These virtual assets have their ownership locked on the blockchain network.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,690 crore) in 202, recent data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

Surging sales and hefty prices on NFTs have baffled many but their multi-fold growth shows little or no depreciation whatsoever.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: NFT, Non-Fungible Token, OpenSea, LooksRare
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Announces Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund to Assist Developers in Legal Trouble

Related Stories

NFT Marketplace LooksRare Nears $400 Million in Sales in Just Three Days After Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  3. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  4. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched in India
  8. BSNL Brings 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data
  9. Boult AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With 40-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on January 17 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones, TVs
  2. NFT Marketplace LooksRare Nears $400 Million in Sales in Just Three Days After Launch: Report
  3. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Announces Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund to Assist Developers in Legal Trouble
  4. Fish Out of Water: Scientists Teach Goldfish to Drive Robotic Car to Study Navigational Abilities
  5. Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter Announces Initiatives to Empower Voters With Reminders, Special Emoji, Quiz
  6. Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 15 Percent Year-on-Year in 2021, Followed by HP, Dell, Apple: Canalys
  7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  8. Moto G22 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  9. TSMC to Boost Chip Spending in 2022, Sees Multi-Year Growth Ahead Due to Semiconductor Demand
  10. Moto G Stylus (2022) Render Leak Tips Triple Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com