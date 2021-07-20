Technology News
loading

NFT or Physical Art Piece? Damien Hirst’s Latest Work 'The Currency' Gives You Option to Choose Only One

‘The Currency’ comprises 10,000 NFTs corresponding to 10,000 unique physical art pieces

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 July 2021 13:19 IST
NFT or Physical Art Piece? Damien Hirst’s Latest Work 'The Currency' Gives You Option to Choose Only One

Photo Credit: Heni

The NFT art titled 'The Currency' created by Damien Hirst

Highlights
  • Damien Hirst is a celebrated British artist
  • This marks an unique foray into the world of NFT art
  • Applications are open till July 21

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have emerged as the next big thing, especially in the world of art. Celebrated British artist Damien Hirst has now also jumped on to the NFT bandwagon in a unique way with his latest work titled, ‘The Currency.' The most interesting aspect of Hirst's work as well as his entry into the NFT market is that he offers you a choice to choose between an NFT and the corresponding physical artwork. Confused? Read on to find out all the details.

‘The Currency' comprises 10,000 NFTs corresponding to 10,000 unique physical art pieces. A person interested in the work can choose either the token or the art. "You can't buy both," Hirst posted a tweet on July 13, saying, "This is my global artwork experiment."

The photograph accompanying the post is the tender number 8,483. In a reply to the tweet, Hirst wrote, “As you can see, it is numbered, titled, and signed on the back.” Each such tender will be sold for $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,49,000), Hirst said. It's basically a choice to either keep an NFT — a high-resolution photo of the painting — or give it up for the physical painting.

Not just that, these NFTs can also be purchased using Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin, Dai, along with credit and debit cards, reported Paper Magazine.

So, how does it really work? Hirst says that first you apply for a piece of art and then you are issued an NFT. After a while, the 56-year-old says, "You can redeem your NFT for that actual artwork. If you do that, the NFT will be destroyed. And then after about a year, all the NFTs that aren't redeemed, the corresponding artwork will be destroyed." They will do it publically, Hirst says. "The whole project is like an experiment, an experiment in belief." The applications are open till July 21.

Hirst's proposal evoked a mixed response on Twitter.

Abstract artist Ralph Martin III, for instance, said it would be interesting to see which format will be more popular.

Former broadcast journalist Amy Bingham loved the concept behind it and “how it will challenge people's thoughts and decisions in the near future.” Bingham added, “Unfortunately, I'm priced out — but I am excited to watch The Currency unfold and see how others react to it.”

Some Twitter users also pointed out the price of the works, saying that they were a bit on the higher side.

However, there were others who loved the concept.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Damien Hirst, NFT, The Currency, NFT Auction, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Ethereum, Ether Price
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start on July 25 With Impressive Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Home Appliances
Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
NFT or Physical Art Piece? Damien Hirst’s Latest Work 'The Currency' Gives You Option to Choose Only One
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on July 25: All You Need to Know
  5. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  8. Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos Makes Its Way to India
  9. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NFT or Physical Art Piece? Damien Hirst’s Latest Work 'The Currency' Gives You Option to Choose Only One
  2. Snake Eyes Final Trailer Gives Henry Golding’s G.I. Joe Hero a Home
  3. TikTok May Make a Comeback in India Soon as ‘TickTock’, ByteDance Trademark Application Suggests
  4. Poco F3 GT Teased on Flipkart Ahead of July 23 India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start on July 25 With Impressive Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Home Appliances
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Come in a Red Colour Option Ahead of July 22 India Launch
  8. iMessage on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Models Reportedly Compromised by Pegasus Spyware; Apple Responds to Attack
  9. US and Allies Accuse China of Global Hacking Spree, Chinese Embassy Denies
  10. US President Joe Biden Softens Tone on Facebook, Urges Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com