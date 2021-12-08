Technology News
loading

Nexo, Fidelity Digital Assets Team Up to Bring High-Security Services for Institutional Crypto Investors

In the deal, Nexo will use Fidelity’s asset management infrastructure to grow its crypto lending and saving services.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 8 December 2021 18:34 IST
Nexo, Fidelity Digital Assets Team Up to Bring High-Security Services for Institutional Crypto Investors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Institutional investors poured $17 billion (roughly 1,27,055 crore) in DeFi in recent times

Highlights
  • Institutional investors have been showing inclination in the crypto space
  • They refrain from entering crypto space due to security reasons
  • The Nexo-Fidelity deal will provide high level crypto service safety

US-based crypto lending and saving firm Nexo has partnered New York City-based Fidelity Digital Assets (FDA) to rope in large scale institutional investors to enter the cryptocurrency space. As part of the deal, Nexo will use Fidelity's asset management infrastructure to expand its service access to institutional investors. Under the deal, the companies will be working on the development of new products like Bitcoin-backed loans. To protect these giant investors, fresh custodial layers will be added to what Nexo claims to be its existing “military grade” security system.

“We've seen tremendous growth of interest in digital assets from institutions within the European market and we're committed to implementing sophisticated solutions to match those available with traditional asset classes,” said Christopher Tyrer, Head of Fidelity Digital Assets, Europe, commenting on the development.

Hefty investors have been showing inclination in the crypto space in recent times.

Recently, a report by the Bank of America (BofA) also acknowledged that cryptocurrencies have become “too large to ignore.”

In the report, BofA said that massive institutional investors poured in $17 billion (roughly 1,27,055 crore) in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem in recent years. DeFi systems aim to provide an autonomous and decentralised option for financial services that are otherwise regulated by banks and national or international administration.

Consecutive reports of crypto-related firms being breached however have kept large size investors away from entering the crypto space.

“Our client base will now have full use of our industry-leading credit and trading products with reliance on Fidelity Digital Assets' bespoke custody and security solutions,” Kalin Metodiev, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Nexo said.

This partnership comes a few weeks after Nexo announced the launch of a buyback program for NEXO, the native token for the platform for $100 million (roughly Rs. 754 crore).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nexo, Fidelity Digital Asset, Cryptocurrency, Institutional investors
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Listed on FCC Alongside LED View Cover: Report
Nexo, Fidelity Digital Assets Team Up to Bring High-Security Services for Institutional Crypto Investors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  2. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  3. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Google’s Year in Search Shows What Indians Looked Up the Most in 2021
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  7. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula
  8. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
  9. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Coming to India on December 13
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Year in Search 2021: Indian Premier League, CoWIN Among Top Searches in India
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Behind Apple A15 Bionic, Beats Exynos 2100 in CPU Benchmark Tests: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Debut With One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12: Report
  4. Shiba Inu Is Now Accepted by Travala That Has 2 Million Hotel and 400 Flight Listings
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro's Leaked Live Image Tip Under-Display Selfie Camera
  6. Twitter Spaces Recordings Can Now Be Listened to on Android, iOS, and Web
  7. Nexo, Fidelity Digital Assets Team Up to Bring High-Security Services for Institutional Crypto Investors
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Listed on FCC Alongside LED View Cover: Report
  9. Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  10. Apple Watch (2022) Series May Include Three Models, iPhone SE (2023) to Bring Substantial Upgrades: Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com