Technology News
loading

New York Mayor-Elect Wants Schools to Include Blockchain, Crypto Literacy to Its Curriculum

Eric Adams assumes office in January 2022 and has been bullish on his plans for cryptocurrency, blockchain adoption.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 November 2021 12:32 IST
New York Mayor-Elect Wants Schools to Include Blockchain, Crypto Literacy to Its Curriculum

Eric Adams has vowed to build a crypto-friendly city when he takes office

Highlights
  • Adams wants schools to teach children about cryptocurrency
  • Adams has vowed to take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin
  • New York could have its own city token once Eric Adams takes office

New York's new mayor-elect Eric Adams feels that it's about time schools began incorporating crypto as a subject into their curricula. Adams, who's been an avid crypto fan and bullish on its widening scope, recently made a headline for stating that he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin and signalled his intention to make New York the "centre of the cryptocurrency industry" after he takes office in January.

During an interview with CNN, Adams described crypto as "a new way of paying for goods and services throughout the entire globe." Adams has also urged local schools to teach students "the new way of thinking" enabled by blockchain technology and digital assets.

"l want to send a signal. This city was the Empire State … This is the centre of innovation, self-driving cars, drone development, cybersecurity, life sciences. So when I talked about blockchain and bitcoin, young people on the street stopped and asked me: ‘What is that? What it is about?'," Adams said.

Adams did make it clear that making Bitcoin a larger part of the New York economy will require a lot of work. "We are going to look at it, and we are going to tread carefully. We are going to get it right," he said.

The Democrat has also wagered a "friendly competition" with Miami, which has become one of the US hubs for crypto jobs, Adams said that he would also explore setting up a New York equivalent of Miami Coin — a city token.

The mayor-elect's comments have divided the opinion of experts with American economist and professor at Harvard University, Jason Furman, calling this a wrong investment decision and wrong investment advice too, for the people of New York.

The mayor was quick to respond, saying this is a personal decision. Having lost thousands of dollars in the stock market crash in the past, Adams noted that Bitcoin is just as volatile as some of the other investments people make.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eric Adams, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Delays Production Due to Director Patty Jenkins’ Schedule: Reports
Lava Agni 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
New York Mayor-Elect Wants Schools to Include Blockchain, Crypto Literacy to Its Curriculum
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  2. It’s Raining All-Time Highs for Bitcoin, Ether; Many Others Benefit
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  4. Eternals Box Office Starts With $162 Million Opening Weekend
  5. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  6. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. McAfee to Be Taken Private by Advent-Led Group in $14-Billion Deal
  2. Lava Agni 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. New York Mayor-Elect Wants Schools to Include Blockchain, Crypto Literacy to Its Curriculum
  4. Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features to Include Sign Language Support During Cutscenes
  5. Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Delays Production Due to Director Patty Jenkins’ Schedule: Reports
  6. Toshiba to Split Business Into Three Amidst Crises, Buyout Offer: Report
  7. Infinix Note 11S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets, Commercial Services Expected to Begin by End of 2022
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Hit New All-Time Highs as Crypto Market Sees Upsurge
  10. Installation of Private Electric Vehicle Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com