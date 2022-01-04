Netgear, a California, US-based computer networking company, has come up with a way to turn non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into show pieces for interior decorations. Starting this month, the company will begin beta testing its smart frame product called Meural to act as a display for NFTs. Netgear has partnered cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask that will allow its users to upload their NFT holdings on Meurals. Along with this feature, Netgear is also promising to fine tune its security provisions to safeguard NFTs uploaded on its smart frames.

On the company website, Meurals are described as a way to “bring photos to life”, including those with twists of the crypto sector.

“Old art, new art, NFT, crypto art, and everything in between. Meural lets you enjoy over $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,377 crore) worth of art in one digital frame,” the website reads.

Any NFT purchased through MetaMask will directly feed into these digital frames, transforming NFTs into Meural images and a new-age décor item.

In addition, Meural owners will be able to showcase programmable NFT artworks from blockchain-based art platform “Async Art” as well, Netgear added.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Surging sales and hefty prices of NFTs have baffled many, but the multi-fold growth shows little or no depreciation whatsoever.

Several global artists including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Amitabh Bachchan have all marked their presence in the NFT world.

Recently, Samsung has added a new “NFT Aggregation Platform” as part of its latest Smart TV models. The feature will allow people to browse NFTs for sale and even buy them via TV sets.

Last year, Twitter reportedly began working on a tab called “Collectible” to let users show off their NFT collections and holdings on the micro-blogging platform.