Technology News
loading

Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask

Meural displays from Netgear are available in different size dimensions. They will show NFT holdings as well as digital artwork like a slideshow.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 January 2022 17:09 IST
Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Netgear

Meural is a digital canvas from Netgear

Highlights
  • NFTs, crypto artworks, and new pictures can show up on Netgear’s Meural
  • NFTs purchased through MetaMask will upload on Meural frames
  • Details for the commercial release of this Meural feature unclear

Netgear, a California, US-based computer networking company, has come up with a way to turn non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into show pieces for interior decorations. Starting this month, the company will begin beta testing its smart frame product called Meural to act as a display for NFTs. Netgear has partnered cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask that will allow its users to upload their NFT holdings on Meurals. Along with this feature, Netgear is also promising to fine tune its security provisions to safeguard NFTs uploaded on its smart frames.

On the company website, Meurals are described as a way to “bring photos to life”, including those with twists of the crypto sector.

“Old art, new art, NFT, crypto art, and everything in between. Meural lets you enjoy over $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,377 crore) worth of art in one digital frame,” the website reads.

Any NFT purchased through MetaMask will directly feed into these digital frames, transforming NFTs into Meural images and a new-age décor item.

In addition, Meural owners will be able to showcase programmable NFT artworks from blockchain-based art platform “Async Art” as well, Netgear added.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Surging sales and hefty prices of NFTs have baffled many, but the multi-fold growth shows little or no depreciation whatsoever.

Several global artists including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Amitabh Bachchan have all marked their presence in the NFT world.

Recently, Samsung has added a new “NFT Aggregation Platform” as part of its latest Smart TV models. The feature will allow people to browse NFTs for sale and even buy them via TV sets.

Last year, Twitter reportedly began working on a tab called “Collectible” to let users show off their NFT collections and holdings on the micro-blogging platform.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netgear, MetaMask, NFTs, Smart Displays
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display

Related Stories

Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  5. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  6. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  7. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped; Camera Samples Shared by Company
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 90 Days of Additional Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12
  2. Tesla Criticised for Opening Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region
  3. Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  6. Realme 9i Design Tipped via Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch
  7. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offering 90 Days of Additional Validity
  8. iOS Devices Can Freeze, Crash Due to a HomeKit Vulnerability
  9. NFTs to Fund Presidential Campaign in South Korea Amid Prevailing Crypto Regulatory Mayhem: Report
  10. Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set for January 10, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com