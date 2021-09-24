Technology News
Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India

Netflix announces documentary around the fall of Canadian Bitcoin exchange platform after the mysterious demise of its CEO.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 September 2021 17:18 IST
Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India

Netflix announced the series via its Twitter handle

  • Netflix announces documentary around the death of QuadrigaCX CEO in 2018
  • The documentary is slated for release in 2022
  • Luke Sewell will be directing the project

Netflix has announced a new docuseries that will explore the collapse of a Canadian crypto platform following the death of its CEO. Titled Trust no One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, the documentary is slated to release next year, in 2022. The series is based on the fall of Canadian crypto platform QuadrigaCX after the death of its CEO Gerry Cotten. The 30-year-old mysteriously breathed his last in Jaipur, his death in India unleashing a major controversy.

The announcement was made on Twitter where Netflix posted details about a series of upcoming projects on its platform.

As per Netflix's description, the documentary on Cotten and what was once Canada's largest Bitcoin exchange platform, will depict the journey of a bunch of cryptocurrency investors who collectively lost $250 million (roughly Rs.1,843 crores) following the mysterious death of the crypto mogul.

From what is known about the case so far, Cotten's death in December, 2018 has been linked to Crohn's disease — which is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a report by BNJ Crypto News.

Later, investors in Cotten's Bitcoin exchange platform QuadrigaCX met with the unfortunate news that they had lost their money because only Cotten had access to the exchange's cold storage wallet.

Lawyers representing the people who lost their money have asked for permission to exhume Cotten's remains to examine his identity as well as detailed cause of demise.

The Netflix documentary will depict events around the scandal under the direction of
Luke Sewell, known for his projects such as No Place to Call Home (2016), Generation Gifted (2018) and I Dream of Variety (2008).

Twitter is abuzz with excitement on this upcoming documentary.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India
