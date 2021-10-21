Technology News
NBA Enters Into Multi-Year Deal With American Crypto Exchange Platform Coinbase

The news about NBA’s pro-crypto move caused excitement on social media.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 October 2021 20:08 IST
NBA Enters Into Multi-Year Deal With American Crypto Exchange Platform Coinbase

The crypto-space is witnessing massive adoption in several parts of the world

Highlights
  • The NBA has officially partnered with Coinbase
  • This is a multi-year partnership
  • Bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time-high this week

The US National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed a multi-year deal with American crypto exchange Coinbase. The deal comes as the NBA is gearing up to host its 75th anniversary season. The exchange will also mark its presence in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, NBA G League Ignite as well as the USA Basketball men's and women's national team exhibition tours.

When the news was announced on Twitter, cryptocurrency enthusiasts shared a lot of excitement online. The NBA garnered much applause for being pro-crypto.

As of now, however, nothing has been revealed about whether NBA enthusiasts would be allowed to buy match tickets and merchandise using cryptocurrencies.

This is not the first time that American basketball players and teams have extended support to the budding crypto space.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks has been accepting payments using digital assets via BitPay since 2019. I

The Sacramento Kings also have previously ventured into Ethereum mining.

Earlier this year, the California-based Kings also created history by offering salaries to players in Bitcoins, which is the world's most valued cryptocurrency.

The crypto-space has been witnessing rapid expansion in several parts of the world, including in Asia, Africa, and the US.

Earlier this week, the market capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together has crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crore) according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.

Indian trade association NASSCOM has also predicted a multi-fold growth for the cryptocurrency market in the next five years i.e by 2026.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
