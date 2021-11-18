Technology News
loading

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Countries to Cooperate to Make Cryptocurrencies Safe

Modi said, “It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth.”

By Reuters | Updated: 18 November 2021 12:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Countries to Cooperate to Make Cryptocurrencies Safe

PM Modi chaired a meeting to discuss India's approach to cryptocurrencies on Saturday

Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi sound a note of caution regarding digital currencies
  • Indian officials currently drafting regulations are likely to propose ban
  • In September, regulators in China banned all cryptocurrency transactions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged cooperation between the world's democracies to ensure cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin do not "end up in the wrong hands", delivering the comments while his government drew up new rules for digital currencies.

PM Modi did not elaborate on those fears in his speech delivered virtually to the Sydney Dialogue, a forum focused on emerging, critical, and cyber technologies.

But authorities in India and elsewhere have flagged the dangers of cryptocurrencies being used by terrorist groups and organised crime, and the destabilising risk they posed to national economies.

After extolling the opportunities presented by cyber age technology, PM Modi sound a note of caution regarding digital currencies.

"Take cryptocurrency or Bitcoin, for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," PM Modi said. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 48.8 lakh as of 11:30am IST on November 18.

Indian officials currently drafting regulations are likely to propose a ban on all transactions and payments in cryptocurrencies, while letting investors hold them as assets like gold, bonds, and stocks, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

PM Modi chaired a meeting to discuss India's approach to cryptocurrencies on Saturday, and the Economic Times said his cabinet could receive the draft regulations for review within two to three weeks.

In September, regulators in China banned all cryptocurrency transactions and mining of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is hovering around the $60,000 (roughly Rs. 44.5 lakh) -level, having more than doubled its value since the start of this year.

India's digital currency market was worth $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,920 crore) in May 2021, compared with $923 million (roughly Rs. 6,840 crore) in April 2020, according to blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, Narendra Modi
Huawei Watch GT Runner With 14-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Sensor Launched

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Countries to Cooperate to Make Cryptocurrencies Safe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Sell Spare Parts to Consumers to Repair iPhones, Macs
  2. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  3. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  4. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  5. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  6. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Getting Arcane-Themed Characters
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvements Released for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 15.1.1 Released for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series; Brings Call Drop Improvements
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Countries to Cooperate to Make Cryptocurrencies Safe
  3. Huawei Watch GT Runner With 14-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Sensor Launched
  4. Meta Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Allowed by Court to Proceed, US FTC Says
  5. How to Teach a Robot to Open Doors by Itself? University of Cincinnati Students Find a Way
  6. Bitcoin Manages to Negate Early Day Drop, Ether and Other Crypto Coins Show Recovery Signs
  7. Xbox Cloud Gaming Support Rolling Out to Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  8. Vivo V23e 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of November 23 Launch
  9. Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Signs 5-Year Deal to Pay for News From AFP
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com