Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony

IIT Kanpur students were issued the digital degrees at a convocation ceremony.

By ANI | Updated: 28 December 2021 12:48 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

The digital degrees were issued at the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur

  • The digital degrees were developed under the National Blockchain Project
  • These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable
  • The digital degrees are based on an in-house blockchain-driven technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30pm.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Blockchain, Digital Degrees, IIT Kanpur, Blockchain Degrees, Blockchain Technology, Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Blockchain Documents
