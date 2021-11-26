Technology News
Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died

Mr. Goxx gained prominence in September as a social experiment demonstrating the randomness of the crypto markets.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 26 November 2021 12:16 IST
Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mr. Goxx

Mr Goxx used a wheel and tunnels to make trading decisions

  • The hamster's portfolio outperformed the S&P 500
  • The hamster "showed no signs of serious illness" before passing
  • Mr Goxx's human owners are unsure about the future of Goxx Capital

Crypto-trading hamster Mr. Goxx, who had a record that outbid some of the biggest of big-name investors on Wall Street, has passed away. The hamster had shot into prominence after his owners decided to convert his actions into real trading as a joke to highlight the randomness of success in the cryptocurrency market. Mr. Goxx made headlines in September this year when its crypto portfolio shot up 24 percent in a day — outpacing the S&P 500 and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway over the same period.

Apart from minor renal failure, his anonymous German owners stated that there were no other notable signs of sickness shown before the hamster whose real was Max died. "Mr. Goxx showed no signs of serious illness, besides having some kidney issues as a cause of a professional mite treatment in his early days," their owner tweeted. "While having normal amounts of food until Sunday, he then suddenly refused to eat and fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning."

Mr. Goxx, as the world knew him by, had a small "office" which was dubbed the "Goxx Box" attached to his cage. Mr. Goxx selected whether he wanted to trade Bitcoin or some other cryptocurrency by running in his wheel, which cycled a computer program, through various options. Once he finished his run he would exit the wheel area through one of two tunnels – one marked “buy” and the other "sell".

A broadcast on Twitch was launched every time he entered the tunnels, and an automated tweet was sent to his followers to inform them that a trading session had begun. Trades were made based on his actions by a combination of software scripts, computers, and microcontrollers, thus making every trade a random shot in the dark — negating chances of any foul-play.

Mr. Goxx's top three holdings, according to the hamster's most recent Twitch stream, were Stellar, Ether, and Chiliz. Mr. Goxx's success enabled his caretaker to generate almost $12,000 (roughly Rs. 8.93 lakh) through the sale of Goxx Capital-themed NFTs.

According to an October interview with Insider, the money was used to expand the hamster's trading portfolio and build a bigger and better trading setup.

"For us humans behind Goxx Capital, the situation is hard to grasp and questions about a possible continuance of the project are not relevant to us at the moment (for now, we will leave everything as is)," wrote Mr. Goxx's mourning fathers, ending the thread with a thank you to Mr. Goxx.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died
