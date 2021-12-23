Technology News
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Stash Exceeds 17,000 Crypto Coins Worth Around $860 Million: Report

Saylor’s business intelligence firm MicroStrategy holds around 122,478 tokens exceeding $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,112 crore) in value.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 December 2021 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: Website/ Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor's company MicroStrategy has Bitcoin worth around $6 billion

  • Saylor and his company MicroStrategy invest heavily in Bitcoin
  • He predicts Bitcoin token prices will reach in millions in the coming tim
  • Saylor does not support investing in dog coins

In recent years, Micheal Saylor, the CEO of US-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has established his reputation as a Bitcoin bull, without really revealing details of his own holdings. The 56-year-old businessman reportedly owns at least 17,732 Bitcoin tokens, presently amounting to around $860 million (roughly Rs. 6,468 crore). This information recently surfaced in a fresh newsletter published by The Information. As per the newsletter, Saylor had revealed details of his personal Bitcoin stash during an interview in November.

Saylor's company MicroStrategy has also been purchasing Bitcoins since 2019 and currently has a treasury of 122,478 tokens worth $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,112 crore).

The entrepreneur has predicted that in the coming years, the per-token value of the world's oldest cryptocurrency could reach $6 million (roughly Rs. 45 crore).

First mined in 2009, the present value of Bitcoin is $48,504 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap. Last month, it attained an all-time high of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 52 lakh) per token.

If Saylor's estimation actually pans out, Bitcoin would have registered a surge of more than 12,000 percent from its current position.

In November, the MicroStrategy CEO had shunned popular meme-based dog coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu while reinstating his support for the world's most-valued cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

In June, when billionaire entrepreneur and Dogecoin-supporter Elon Musk mocked Bitcoin maximalists with a lightbulb joke, Saylor had responded to him saying he can answer his queries in “10 minutes”.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Sold Most 5G Smartphones in Q3 2021, Samsung Grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategy Analytics
DJI Action 2 Review: The Competition is Getting Hotter

