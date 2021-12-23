In recent years, Micheal Saylor, the CEO of US-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has established his reputation as a Bitcoin bull, without really revealing details of his own holdings. The 56-year-old businessman reportedly owns at least 17,732 Bitcoin tokens, presently amounting to around $860 million (roughly Rs. 6,468 crore). This information recently surfaced in a fresh newsletter published by The Information. As per the newsletter, Saylor had revealed details of his personal Bitcoin stash during an interview in November.

Saylor's company MicroStrategy has also been purchasing Bitcoins since 2019 and currently has a treasury of 122,478 tokens worth $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,112 crore).

The entrepreneur has predicted that in the coming years, the per-token value of the world's oldest cryptocurrency could reach $6 million (roughly Rs. 45 crore).

First mined in 2009, the present value of Bitcoin is $48,504 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap. Last month, it attained an all-time high of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 52 lakh) per token.

If Saylor's estimation actually pans out, Bitcoin would have registered a surge of more than 12,000 percent from its current position.

In November, the MicroStrategy CEO had shunned popular meme-based dog coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu while reinstating his support for the world's most-valued cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

In June, when billionaire entrepreneur and Dogecoin-supporter Elon Musk mocked Bitcoin maximalists with a lightbulb joke, Saylor had responded to him saying he can answer his queries in “10 minutes”.

If you give us 10 minutes, maybe we can hash out the answer... — Michael Saylor:zap:️ (@saylor) June 25, 2021

