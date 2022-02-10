Technology News
Microsoft’s Crypto, Web3 Projects Could Get Business Development Director Soon, Scouting Underway

Microsoft job opening that was listed on February 7 has already stopped accepting applications within three days of being posted.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 February 2022 14:15 IST
Microsoft’s Crypto, Web3 Projects Could Get Business Development Director Soon, Scouting Underway

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Microsoft

Microsoft is stepping up its game in crypto, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web3 spaces

  • Selected candidate to join Microsoft’s AI and Emerging Tech team
  • Will be responsible for creating Web3 strategies for Microsoft
  • Applications for this position closed within three days

With the crypto sector getting more detailed and layered, software giant Microsoft has no intensions of being left behind in fine-tuning its future projects accordingly. The Windows OS-maker listed a new job opening to fill the position of “Director of Business Development- Cryptocurrencies" earlier this week. The candidate that eventually gets chosen to serve in that position will be responsible for the growth of Microsoft's future initiatives linked to the technologies of crypto and Web3, which is the next phase of Internet that we use today.

The chosen individual will work in Microsoft's team of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging Technologies. As part of their job, the appointee will shape the roadmap for Microsoft's upcoming projects around Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as well as Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAOs), according to the company's job posting.

“This role requires an understanding of the Web 3.0 market,” Microsoft said in its posting. “In particular, this role will lay the foundation to support and inform Microsoft's Web 3.0 strategy.”

The job opening that was listed on February 7 has stopped accepting applications within three days of being posted. It could mean that Microsoft is already in the process of picking out the best-suited candidate from the received resumes.

The company demanded just over one year of working knowledge from the candidate in the sectors of crypto, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web3 among other listed qualifications.

The development comes at a time Microsoft is losing employees from its Augmented Reality (AR) teams.

Social networking major Meta (formerly Facebook), has been poaching Microsoft employees to work on its Web3-backed metaverse projects.

It hardly comes as a surprise that Microsoft is also evidently ramping efforts to boost its activities in crypto-related sectors.

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had spoken in favour of the metaverse concept.

For now, the announcement of Microsoft's new Director of Business Development – Cryptocurrencies remains awaited.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cryptocurrency, Web3, DeFi
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Set to Launch in India on February 17
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  7. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
  10. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
