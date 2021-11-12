The inhabitants of US' beach-town Miami could soon get some freshly mined MiamiCoins into their crypto-wallets free of cost. Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami is working on a project to get Bitcoin wallets for everybody in the city and deposit these native crypto coins in them as a passive income and savings pool. Based on the Bitcoin technology, MiamiCoin was launched exclusively for the residents of the beach-town in September this year. Suarez now plans to share the profits from MiamiCoin with his wards.

Suarez revealed about this project while being interviewed for a television show. Later, the official Twitter handle of Miami's 44-year-old mayor also confirmed the development on the micro-blogging platform.

Staking MiamiCoin has generated over $22 million (roughly Rs. 163 crore) in profits, as per the information on the webpage of MiamiCoin City Wallet.

The reserve wallets of MiamiCoin are converted into US Dollars as per the directions from city officials. As per a report by CryptoPotato, Suarez believes that if his city's native crypto coin keeps generating such multi-million profits, the tax needs of the town could be entirely covered without the residents having to empty their pockets.

The tech behind MiamiCoin is supported by a start-up called CityCoins, while the administrative and political angles are managed by the administrative departments of the beach-town.

As per CoinMarketCap, a single token of the MiamiCoin is presently priced $0.02388 (roughly Rs. 1.78).

In a bid to reduce the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining, Suarez is facilitating the process from near a nuclear power plant in Florida state.

Next year in April, Miami will be hosting a mega crypto event called “Bitcoin 2022”. As per its official page, this will be world's largest conference focused on world's most-valued cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which was trading at around its recently marked all-time high of $70,286 (roughly Rs. 52.3 lakh) as per the Gadgets 360 tracker at the time of writing.

Inspired by the MiamiCoin, more cities in the US are exploring the launch of their native crypto coins.

New York City's Mayor-elect, Eric Adam has recently announced that NYCCoin will be the next city token to be launched. CityCoins start-up will be facilitating this token.

City tokens are programmable tokens that serve to become an additional revenue stream for local governments through residents' mining of the tokens. Those who run the software earn a percentage of the coins they mint.

