Technology News
loading

Miami Mayor Aims to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bitcoin Miners as City Approves Native Crypto-Coin

Miami in Florida, US has launched it d own token the Miami Coin, based on Bitcoin.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 September 2021 16:39 IST
Miami Mayor Aims to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bitcoin Miners as City Approves Native Crypto-Coin

US city Miami has approved its first native crypto coin based on Bitcoin technology

Highlights
  • Miami approves city-centric crypto-coin called Miami Coin
  • Mayor addresses concerns on high energy consumption
  • Offers a nuclear solution to reduce environmental impact

The city of Miami recently approved a new cryptocurrency called Miami Coin, and now Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, has proposed the setting up of Bitcoin mining facilities near the Turkey Point nuclear power plant located in the south side of Florida to avoid the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining based on non-renewable energy. In 2019, a study by scientific journal Joule said that Bitcoin production is estimated to generate between 22 and 22.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year in the near future.

Suarez floated the idea on Tuesday, September 28, as per a press release. According to the release, the city of Miami has approved accessing around $5 million (roughly Rs. 37 crores) worth of Miami Coin (MIA), which runs on Bitcoin technology.

The city hopes that mining will pick up pace in and around Miami – but this, in turn, will lead to high energy consumption too.

This has nudged Suarez to offer to establish Bitcoin mining facilities near the nuclear power plant.

As per the news website Latest News Today, nuclear energy is on the brink of being recognised as a true environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) solution in terms of energy.

The development comes ahead of a mega crypto event called “Bitcoin 2022” that Miami is set to host in April next year. As per its official page, this will be the world's largest conference focused on the world's most-valued cryptocurrency, Bitcoin which is trading at over Rs. 34 lakh (roughly over $46,000) as per the Gadgets 360 tracker at the time of writing.

The massive energy consumption required by mass-level crypto trading and its effects on greenhouse gas emissions has been concern-worthy for many nations including China, Russia, and Morocco among others.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Miami, Miami Coin, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Social Media Firms Must Do More to Stop Advertising 'Dodgy Financial Promotions': UK Watchdog

Related Stories

Miami Mayor Aims to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Bitcoin Miners as City Approves Native Crypto-Coin
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  4. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  5. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  8. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  9. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  10. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Revealed
  3. Poco C31 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
  4. Nothing Ear 1 to Get Price Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: All Details
  5. Xbox Series X, Series S Now Support Dolby Vision Gaming for ‘Full-Spectrum Visuals’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, ‘Unhinged’ in Sand As Well
  7. iPhone 13 Pro Attains 4th Position in DxOMark Camera Review, iPhone 13 mini Matches iPhone 12 Pro Max Score
  8. Google Defends Android Phone Maker Deals, Denies Carrot-and-Stick Tactics
  9. Skype Getting Colourful Redesign, Performance Upgrades, More New Features
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Explodes, Company Blames External Factors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com