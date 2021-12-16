Technology News
loading

MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens

KoineArth’s NgageN platform has been customised for the transactions related to MG’s NFT sale.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 December 2021 17:42 IST
MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens

Photo Credit: Facebook/ MG Motors

MG's NFT collection will be available for sale on December 28

Highlights
  • Details on how the NFTs will look remain undisclosed
  • The cost of purchasing these NFTs also not revealed as yet
  • Proceeds will go to MG’s social service wing

MG Motor has announced the release of its series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in India. With this, the The series will comprise of 1,111 units of digital creatives. With this, the British automaker has become the first in the sector to bring its NFT series to the country. A total of 1,111 units of digital creatives will comprise of this series that will go live for sale on December 28. KoineArth's NgageN platform has been customised for the transactions related to MG's NFT sale.

Each of the NFT pieces from MG will be categorised into 4 “C” segments — collectables, community and diversity, collaborative art, and CaaP (car-as-a-platform), the company said in an official statement.

The proceeds raised from the sale of these pieces will be donated to MG Seva via which the company claims to have distributed its ration and medical aid among the needy.

“We are taking a step to socialise NFTs. As this evolves it is set to bring MG owners and the wider community together to celebrate and own invaluable digital creatives in its numerous forms,” said, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

NFTs are digital collectibles that are built on the blockchain network and their ownerships are also locked and transferrable on the same.

“Our collection with MG will be INR-based as well as GST-compliant, with a unique certificate of authentication for buyers using blockchain technology,” Praphul Chandra, Founder, KoineArth said.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crores), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, market tracker DappRadar said in a report.

In recent days, several brands across categories have released their NFT series.

Pepsi, Macy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and McDonald's are among other brands to have brought in their exclusive NFTs.

In India as well, several celebrities including Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have launched their NFT collections.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MG Motor, NFT, Non Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears

Related Stories

MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  3. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  4. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  6. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  7. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
  8. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
  2. MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
  3. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Company Breached Privacy Law: French Watchdog CNIL
  4. Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears
  5. Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped, Realme GT 2 Pro Likely to Come With 150-Degree Ultra Wide Camera
  6. EaseMyTrip Acquires YoloBus for Undisclosed Amount to Expand Non-Air Business
  7. PUBG: New State Reveals First Major Post-Launch Update as It Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Worldwide
  8. Dogecoin Whale Activity Goes Up 148 Percent After Tesla's DOGE Announcement
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC Launched, Will Debut on Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor Phones in Q1 2022
  10. WhatsApp Details Features, Services It Offered in India in 2021, From COVID-19 Resources to a QR Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com