The first NFT drop will allow F1 fans to collect different components of the McLaren Racing MCL35M 2021 Formula 1 car.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 21 October 2021 18:04 IST
McLaren says the first digital component will be gifted to the first 5,000 fans who join the platform

Highlights
  • McLaren Racing Collective is an NFT platform for new drops
  • The first drop will feature digital parts of the MCL35M F1 race car
  • McLaren Racing's initiative is backed by the Tezos blockchain

McLaren Racing, the popular British racing team and the second oldest active Formula 1 team in the world, has launched a platform where fans and collectors can purchase McLaren Racing-branded digital collectables or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform, named the 'McLaren Racing Collective,' will serve as a destination for future opportunities to own a piece of exclusive McLaren Racing collectables. The first drop will allow fans and NFT collectors to purchase different components of the MCL35M 2021 Formula 1 race car, built from an official CAD generated by those at McLaren Racing.

The first digital component will be gifted for free to the first 5,000 fans who join the collective platform. From there on, fans can purchase one or multiple components as they release with the goal of collecting all 22 to assemble the full digital MCL35M race car. The collectables will be released in five phases, with the first four components set to drop on October 24.

The McLaren Racing Collective is built on Tezos, which is said to be an energy-efficient blockchain and is also McLaren's Official Technical Partner. Together with McLaren Racing, the two are facilitating the creation of limited digital assets so that fans can purchase their very own piece of the team.

The first person to complete a full digital MCL35M will win a VIP trip to a 2022 Formula 1 Grand Prix. This will be the first of several campaigns as the team sees the platform as a long-term fan engagement strategy for McLaren Racing.

"We are excited to launch McLaren Racing Collective, which allows us to engage our fans in an innovative new space. Through NFTs built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, we are creating new ways to evolve our fan experience, and a bespoke McLaren Racing digital collectable marketplace provides people with a brand new way to connect with our team," said Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing, eCommerce and eSports, McLaren Racing commenting on the launch.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
