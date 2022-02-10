Technology News
loading

McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report

A total of ten filings have been submitted by the global fast-food chain on February 4, according to trademark attorney Josh Garben.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 February 2022 19:02 IST
McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report

Photo Credit: Facebook/ McDonald's

McDonald’s has filed ten trademark applications for its metaverse project

Highlights
  • McDonald’s is planning to host events in metaverse
  • Burger chain will serve downloadable foot items in metaverse
  • Official confirmation not on public domain as yet

McDonald's might be planning its big entry into the metaverse sector with fancy offerings that would combine the virtual and physical worlds with its signature flavours. The American fast-food chain is gearing up to launch “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" that will also home-deliver food items. The brand reportedly filed a bunch of trademark applications for this project, elaborate details on which remain awaited from official sources. The development comes amid the metaverse witnessing expansion in several parts of the world.

Josh Gerben, trademark attorney and the founder of Washington, DC-based Gerben Intellectual Property shared the information on Twitter.

Sharing a screen recording of McDonald's trademark applications, Gerben said a total of ten filings have been submitted by the burger brand on February 4.

With this metaverse project, McDonald's aims to bring virtual food and beverage products as downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) .

“Operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods, operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery,” the trademark reads.

Details on the home delivery element of this project are unclear as for now.

In addition, McDonald's is considering linking its McCafe brand to its metaverse project, which will also support virtual events and entertainment services.

Earlier this week, Gerben tweeted that bakery and cafe chain Panera Bread has submitted a similar trademark for its entry into the metaverse.

The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application for a trademark is about nine and a half months, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

For now, an official confirmation from McDonald's on this development remains awaited.

Last year, McDonald's US launched its first NFTs to mark the 40th anniversary of the McRib sandwich.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverse, McDonalds, McDonalds Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Update Brings Support for Google Assistant, Siri: How to Enable

Related Stories

McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Set to Launch in India on February 17
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  7. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
  10. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’
  2. Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. No 'One Size Fits All' Solution Exist for CBDCs, Claims IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
  4. McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report
  5. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Playback Time, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  6. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Update Brings Support for Google Assistant, Siri: How to Enable
  7. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Set for May 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch With 27 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Sensor Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.