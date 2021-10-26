Technology News
loading

Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US

It remains unclear if Mastercard will roll out similar deals in other international markets.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 26 October 2021 14:21 IST
Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US

Mastercard has millions of customers in several nations across the globe

Highlights
  • MasterCard has partnered crypto wallet Bakkt
  • The deal aims to drive crypto adoption in the US
  • Crypto-based purchasing will also be facilitated

New York-headquartered financial services provider Mastercard has decided to ramp up its participation in driving the globally budding crypto space. The company has entered into a deal with crypto-wallet platform Bakkt in order to allow merchants, fintech firms, and banks to accept and extend “a broad set” of solutions and services involving cryptocurrencies. While Mastercard is operational in other nations as well, its deal with Bakkt, for the time being, will only favour crypto investors in the US. Owners of Mastercard cards will also be rewarded in cryptocurrencies.

As per the official announcement, Mastercard users will now be able to buy, sell, and hold digital assets on the Bakkt wallet. The streamlining of the issuance process of crypto debit and credit cards is also in the plans under this deal.

“Mastercard is committed to offering a wide range of payment solutions. We'll not only empower our partners to offer a dynamic mix of digital assets options, but also deliver differentiated and relevant consumer experiences,” said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard.

In addition, Mastercard will also offer crypto rewards to consumers. People will also be able to convert their crypto holdings to buy items.

Bakkt is witnessing this opportunity to drive the crypto culture deeper into the younger generations.

“As brands and merchants look to appeal to younger consumers and their transaction preferences, these new offerings represent a unique opportunity to satisfy the increasing demand for crypto, payment and rewards flexibility,” Nancy Gordon, EVP, Loyalty Rewards and Payments at Bakkt said, commenting on the partnership.

For now, it remains unclear by when this partnership or similar pro-crypto deals from Mastercard countries will happen outside of the US.

In recent times, the crypto culture is getting hints of validation in the US. For instance, earlier last week, American retail giant Walmart announced the installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs in select store branches in the US.

Former US Presidential candidate Andrew Yang also has launched a new pro-crypto political initiative, rooting for the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

Earlier in October, the market capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crore) according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.

Indian trade association NASSCOM has also predicted a multi-fold growth for the cryptocurrency market in the next five years.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mastercard, Bakkt, crypto wallet, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nigeria Launches eNaira Digital Currency Amid Hope, Scepticism, and Plenty of Uncertainty

Related Stories

Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  2. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  3. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  4. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  5. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak
  2. Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is 'People's Crypto', Snubs Shiba Inu Momentum
  3. Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US
  4. NASA Discovers Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  5. Nigeria Launches eNaira Digital Currency Amid Hope, Scepticism, and Plenty of Uncertainty
  6. HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus With ANC, IPX5 Rating, 86-Hour 'Standby Time' Reportedly Launched
  7. iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 With SharePlay Support Released; HomePod Users Get Spatial Audio, Lossless Playback
  8. Huawei Watch Fit Mini With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, SpO2 Sensor, 96 Sports Mode Debuts
  9. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed to October 29
  10. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Announces Plans for Private Space Station 'Orbital Reef'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com