Technology News
loading

‘I See NFTs as New Canvas’: Martha Stewart Launches NFT Store

Stewart dropped her NFT venture on October 19. The first series of Stewart’s NFT collection is called the “Carved Collection”.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 October 2021 11:22 IST
‘I See NFTs as New Canvas’: Martha Stewart Launches NFT Store

Photo Credit: Martha Stewart

This is the first time that Martha Stewart has ventured into the crypto space

Highlights
  • Martha Stewart has forayed into the NFT space
  • The American socialite has dropped her first NFT collection on Halloween
  • She plans to update her collection with more items

Martha Stewart has launched a digital boutique for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While many celebrities have now launched NFT collections, Stewart is going a step further by curating collections for sale. Named “FRESH Mint”, Stewart's boutique will bring together a collection of NFTs in collaboration with famous designers, artists, and photographers. The NFTs under this collection will be based on Stewart's real artifacts and creations which will be transformed into digital artworks. Many of the items in this collection will celebrate special occasions, changing seasons, and festivals.

The first series of this NFT collection is called the Carved Collection that will showcase the pumpkin carving art of New York City-based Marc Evan and Chris Soria who incorporated Stewart's iconic Halloween costumes into handpicked pumpkins. The 80-year-old American businesswoman and celebrity shared the news on Twitter along with pictures of this pumpkin artwork.

"I've been so fortunate to collaborate with talented artists, creators, and entrepreneurs throughout my life. I see NFTs as a new canvas for creativity and blockchain as a vehicle to protect artists' IP and support their incredible work," Stewart said in a statement.

The NFT collection that launched on Tuesday, October 19 has been released in partnership with licencing company Marquee Brands and NFT-platform Tokns. Interested buyers will be able to facilitate transactions in both, crypto as well as fiat currencies.

Stewart foraying into the NFT spaces comes just days after a DappRadar report revealed that NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crores) in the third quarter of 2021 – growing eight times more from the previous quarter.

NFTs are virtual representations of real objects and artworks that can be purchased using cryptocurrencies. NFTs use blockchain to record the ownership of digital collectibles which may witness increments in their values overtime and yield profits to the holders.

In recent days, several globally renowned celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan have ventured into the NFT space.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Martha Stewart, NFT, NFT Space, Non fungible tokens, cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Money Heist Season 5 Watched by 69 Million, Best Run in Netflix Series’ History
Security, Now on Your Fingertips – Introducing Ozone Digital Locks #Chorrokalketaale
‘I See NFTs as New Canvas’: Martha Stewart Launches NFT Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  4. JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 215 SoC
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. Android 12 Update Starts Rolling Out for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi CEO Says Firm to Mass Produce Its Own Cars in First Half of 2024
  2. Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements
  3. Squid Game Craze Lifts Netflix Quarter With Over 4 Million New Subscribers
  4. Pixel Pass Subscription Plans Announced, Will Bundle Pixel 6 Series Phones With Google Services
  5. ‘I See NFTs as New Canvas’: Martha Stewart Launches NFT Store
  6. Money Heist Season 5 Watched by 69 Million, Best Run in Netflix Series’ History
  7. JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC
  8. Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Confirmed for October 28, Listing Hints at Three Variants
  9. Bitcoin Nears New All-Time High After First ETF, Memecoin Surge Slows
  10. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 142 Million Viewers Tune In
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com