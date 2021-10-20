Martha Stewart has launched a digital boutique for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While many celebrities have now launched NFT collections, Stewart is going a step further by curating collections for sale. Named “FRESH Mint”, Stewart's boutique will bring together a collection of NFTs in collaboration with famous designers, artists, and photographers. The NFTs under this collection will be based on Stewart's real artifacts and creations which will be transformed into digital artworks. Many of the items in this collection will celebrate special occasions, changing seasons, and festivals.

The first series of this NFT collection is called the Carved Collection that will showcase the pumpkin carving art of New York City-based Marc Evan and Chris Soria who incorporated Stewart's iconic Halloween costumes into handpicked pumpkins. The 80-year-old American businesswoman and celebrity shared the news on Twitter along with pictures of this pumpkin artwork.

A new and exciting venture! I am creating NFTs and I'm delighted to share with you little (and some well-known) pieces from my world! Get your hands on my first Halloween collaboration here. https://t.co/qv1pwG8OC8 Thanks to @shopify for enabling us. #CryptoTwitter #NFT @opensea pic.twitter.com/Se7zbq5Tyb — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) October 19, 2021

"I've been so fortunate to collaborate with talented artists, creators, and entrepreneurs throughout my life. I see NFTs as a new canvas for creativity and blockchain as a vehicle to protect artists' IP and support their incredible work," Stewart said in a statement.

The NFT collection that launched on Tuesday, October 19 has been released in partnership with licencing company Marquee Brands and NFT-platform Tokns. Interested buyers will be able to facilitate transactions in both, crypto as well as fiat currencies.

Stewart foraying into the NFT spaces comes just days after a DappRadar report revealed that NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crores) in the third quarter of 2021 – growing eight times more from the previous quarter.

NFTs are virtual representations of real objects and artworks that can be purchased using cryptocurrencies. NFTs use blockchain to record the ownership of digital collectibles which may witness increments in their values overtime and yield profits to the holders.

In recent days, several globally renowned celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan have ventured into the NFT space.