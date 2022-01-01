Technology News
Maricoin: First LGBT+ Cryptocurrency Bets on 'Changing the World’

Maricoin is aimed to be used as a means of payment at LGBT-friendly businesses and events worldwide.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 January 2022 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @maricoinoficial

Maricoin cryptocurrency has been launched in a week-long pilot test

  • Maricoin's backers are aiming for the currency to start trading next year
  • The global LGBT+ market is massive
  • LGBT+ cryptocurrency is planned to be accepted as payment in businesses

It might sound like a marketing gimmick, but the founders of the first LGBT+ cryptocurrency said they want to harness the community's economic power with the aim of "changing the world". The maricoin, a play on words taken from a homophobic slur in Spanish, was launched on Friday in a week-long pilot test involving 10 businesses in Chueca, known as the LGBT+ neighbourhood of Spain's capital, Madrid.

Maricoin's backers are aiming for the virtual currency to start trading early next year, paving the way for it to be used as a means of payment at LGBT-friendly businesses and events worldwide.

"Since we move this economy, why shouldn't our community profit from it, instead of banks, insurance companies or big corporations that often don't help LGBT+ people?" co-founder Juan Belmonte, 48, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Belmonte, a hairdresser and entrepreneur, said the idea for the LGBT+ cryptocurrency came to him while he was partying with friends at Madrid's Pride event in July this year.

But he traces the project's origins back to 2017, when the ultra-Conservative group HazteOir launched a campaign against transgender rights by sending a bus around Spain bearing the words: "Boys have penises, girls have vulvas. Do not be fooled."

The conservative Christian group's campaign was swiftly banned by Spanish authorities, but Belmonte said it made him realise he "had to do something" to help leverage the LGBT+ community's economic clout in the fight against homophobia.

Huge market
The global LGBT+ market is huge, with research by Swiss bank Credit Suisse suggesting it would rank as the world's fourth-largest economy, behind Japan but ahead of Germany in terms of purchasing power.

A 2018 study conducted by Kantar Consulting and LGBT+ social network Hornet estimated the community's buying power in the United States alone at $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,51,400 crore) in 2016 – almost equal to that of African-American or Hispanic consumers.

Maricoin is backed by Miami-based venture capital firm Borderless Capital, and the initiative's Chief Executive Francisco Alvarez said 8,000 people were already on a waiting list seeking to buy maricoins before the currency starts trading.

Under their plans, the LGBT+ cryptocurrency will be accepted as payment in businesses – from restaurants and cafes to shops and hotels – that have signed an "equality manifesto".

Among other things, the manifesto defends the rights of LGBT+ people and "everyone suffering from exclusion", as well as advocating a "social, ethical, transversal and transparent economy".

"The establishments that accept our coin will be listed on our map, which will work as an LGBTI guide for anyone visiting any city in the world," Alvarez, 48, said.

"If they violate any of the points of our anti-discrimination manifesto, for example if they fire a pregnant woman because of her pregnancy, they will be expelled from maricoin," he added.

The currency will also have its own LGBT-related language - transfers between maricoin users are called "trans".

Alvarez and Belmonte also hope the venture can generate a source of financing for LGBT+ businesses and community initiatives worldwide.

"We'll be able to give microcredits for people to set up a small LGBTI-friendly cafe in Colombia, or to support projects helping queer refugees flee countries where they'd be stoned to death," he said.

"We're looking forward to changing the world."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Maricoin, cryptocurrency, LGBT Plus, LGBT
CES 2022 to Now End a Day Earlier Than Planned as Omicron Cases Surge

