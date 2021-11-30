Technology News
loading

Kraken Lists Shiba Inu for Trades, Deposits as the News Sends Values Soaring

While Kraken opened the platform for SHIB deposits yesterday, trading begins November 30.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 30 November 2021 17:09 IST
Kraken Lists Shiba Inu for Trades, Deposits as the News Sends Values Soaring

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kraken

Major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced it is listing Shiba Inu crypto

Highlights
  • Kraken took close to a month to live up to its promise
  • SHIB futures, margin trading will not be available on Kraken
  • Shiba Inu prices have soared 25 percent since the listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has added support for Shiba Inu, ending a lengthy listing process that began earlier this month. As far as deposits are concerned, a minimum deposit of SHIB 3,73,000 worth $16 (roughly Rs. 1,201) has been set, while the exchange has also opened up to trading, at the time of publishing. Kraken had announced on November 1 that if it got 2,000 likes on a tweet, it would add support for Shiba Inu. The crypto exchange finally made the confirmation announcement after a month-long wait during the course of which the tweet gathered more than 83,000 likes.

Kraken said in a blog post that trading will go live on November 30, at which point it will enable order entry and execution. The coin will be tradeable against the US Dollar and the Euro, with a trading minimum of 50,000 Shiba Inu worth Rs. 182.59. The blog also clarifies that only Kraken exchange services and Kraken Terminal will be available for SHIB at this point. Kraken Futures and Margin Trading won't be available at launch.

Kraken has a reported six million users, offering the 1 million-strong ShibArmy plenty of room to expand. It joins the likes of Binance, Coinbase, Gemini, and Indian exchange CoinDCX in supporting Shiba Inu. After a successful listing on Kraken, the ShibArmy may once again turn its attention to Robinhood, which does not yet support SHIB. A petition asking Robinhood to add Shiba Inu now has over 5,00,000 signatures.

So far, November has proven to be bearish for Shiba Inu as it lost more than 50 percent of its valuation from its all-time high of $0.0000885 in October. As per CoinGecko, the Dogecoin-rival has lost more than 25 percent in the past 30 days alone. But despite the continuous decline in value, the SHIB community has been focused on building the ecosystem.

The Shiba Inu team recently announced its metaverse aspirations with the launch of its gaming venture. The team on-boarded William Volk, former VP of tech at Activision, to help it develop its Play-To-Earn NFT games.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu is the 11th-largest cryptocurrency, moving past Avalanche with a market capitalisation of over $27 billion (roughly Rs. 2,02,989.74 crore). SHIB has surged over 25 percent in the last 24 hours on the listing news.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Kraken, Shiba Inu, SHIB
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Moto G12 Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Announcement
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India in December

Related Stories

Kraken Lists Shiba Inu for Trades, Deposits as the News Sends Values Soaring
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
  6. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  7. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro Laptops Set to Launch in India on December 8; Specifications Revealed
  2. Tweaked Feature Enables Ethereum Tips Alongside Bitcoin on Twitter a Day After Jack Dorsey Resigns
  3. Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  4. Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports
  5. Binance Fixes Dogecoin Withdrawal Issue After Elon Musk's Twitter Spat
  6. Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Wallpaper Engine for Android Released, Allows Importing Live Wallpapers via Desktop App
  9. Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com