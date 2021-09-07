Technology News
loading

Crypto Buyers Being Lured With 'Delusions of Quick Riches': UK Regulator on Kim Kardashian Instagram Plug

FCA has advised people to refrain from taking important financial advice from social media influencers.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 September 2021 14:27 IST
Crypto Buyers Being Lured With 'Delusions of Quick Riches': UK Regulator on Kim Kardashian Instagram Plug

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian has over 250 million followers on Instagram

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian posted an ad on Ethereum Max token
  • Kardashian has over 250 million followes on Instagram
  • FCA chair Charles Randell warned buyers to be careful of fake tokens

Cryptocurrency is slowly taking over the world and it is not surprising to see Instagram celebrities, or “influencers,” hopping on the bandwagon as well. Kim Kardashian, one of biggest influencers on Instagram, has also joined the list by dropping a sponsored post for a cryptocurrency token. The entrepreneur shared a paid advertisement post for the Ethereum Max on an Instagram Story back in June. Needless to say, the ad managed to grab eyeballs but also raised a few eyebrows, especially with a regulatory body in the United Kingdom.

Following Kardashian's post, UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned investors against falling for the “hype” around new cryptocurrency tokens that were backed by celebrities. The body explained that many such tokens could end up being fake. The issue came up during a speech by FCA Chairperson Charles Randell at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime.

In his speech on Monday, September 6, Randell singled out Kardashian's Instagram Story. While acknowledging that she had disclosed the post to be an advertisement, Randell said, “There is no shortage of stories of people who have lost savings by being lured into the crypto bubble with delusions of quick riches, sometimes after listening to their favourite influencers, ready to betray their fans' trust for a fee.”

Referring to her post, he further said that Kardashian was promoting “a speculative digital token created a month before by unknown developers — one of hundreds of such tokens that fill the crypto-exchanges.”

Randell added, “When she (Kardashian) was recently paid to ask her 250 million Instagram followers to speculate on crypto tokens by ‘joining the Ethereum Max Community,' it may have been the financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.”

The FCA official explained that since such tokens have been around only for a few years it is difficult to predict their behaviour over the course of a financial cycle.

Randell said, “We simply don't know when or how this story will end, but — as with any new speculation — it may not end well.” Randell, however, said that he could not confirm whether the token Kim Kardashian endorsed is a scam or not.

FCA also asked tech giants such as Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and TikTok to join Google in not promoting advertisements for financial products that are not cleared by an FCA-authorised firm.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kim Kardashian, Etherum Max, Cryptocurrency, Instagram, FCA
Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification, New Colour Options Leak
Acer Swift X Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processor Launched in India

Related Stories

Crypto Buyers Being Lured With 'Delusions of Quick Riches': UK Regulator on Kim Kardashian Instagram Plug
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  3. Apple Sends Out Invites for September 14 Event: Here's What to Expect
  4. iPhone 13 May Come Alongside Improved MagSafe Charger, US FCC Filing Hints
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 May Launch September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  7. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Redmi 10 Prime Set to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  9. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Event Invite for September 14: California Streaming, What to Expect
  2. Vivo X70 Series Key Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listings: Report
  3. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro India Launch Set for September 15
  4. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, May Start at Rs. 69 per Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 SoC in India, Other Regions
  6. TikTok Beats YouTube in Average Watch Time Per User for Apps in US, UK: App Annie
  7. Itel Vision 2S With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) With 300 Square Metre-Coverage, Up to 1.8Gbps Speed Launched in India
  9. Redmi Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Leaked
  10. iPhone 13 May Launch Alongside Improved MagSafe Charger, US FCC Filing Hints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com