Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, in collaboration with Theta Network, is launching her first set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for her fans worldwide on December 15 on ThetaDrop. The first of these digital collectibles features personal content titled "The Roar Package: Looking Back While Moving Forward" in preparation for Perry's upcoming "Play" residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel beginning December 29. To mark this launch event, Katy Perry is auctioning the iconic "Golden Lion" itself from her globally viewed performance in 2013.

Users can choose to sign up on the official thetadrop website and pre-fund their wallets to get a better chance at winning some limited edition NFTs. Pre-funding means users can add money to the account early, and if their place in the queue gets called, they will automatically receive the item. The limited-edition Katy Perry NFT is priced at a modest $100 (roughly Rs. 7,551), with a total of 2,500 units available.

Let's look back as we move forward to ????#PLAY????



My ✨FIRST EVER✨ digital collectible NFT drop w/ @Theta_Network & @ThetaDrop officially goes live tomorrow @ 1pm PT! Sign up @ https://t.co/prMi6m4E0s now to register and pre-fund so u can jump on some limited edition NFTs! ???????? pic.twitter.com/yIS7GKBq4N — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 14, 2021

The singer who is known for her hit pop songs “Dark Horse” and “Roar” owns a minority interest in Theta Labs, alongside her talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, which is also one of Theta's enterprise validators.

“I can't wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that's both a digital collectible as well as an IRL [in real life] experience,” said Perry in June in a press stattement announcing her stake in Theta Labs.

The Theta network is a decentralised, peer-to-peer video delivery network powered by blockchain technology that enables free, high-bandwidth content delivery. As users watch videos, part of their computing power is harnessed to relay those videos to other users, with the primary users earning tokens as a reward.

The Theta Network aims to become the next generation of entertainment technology by providing decentralised video-streaming infrastructure that is cheaper than competing centralised platforms. The peer-to-peer video-delivery platform is powered by its users and offers multiple content types, including e-sports, movies, TV series, and music.