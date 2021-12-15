Technology News
Katy Perry Launches Her First NFT Collection on Theta Network

The first of these digital collectibles features personal content from Katy Perry.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 December 2021 14:41 IST
Katy Perry Launches Her First NFT Collection on Theta Network

Photo Credit: Theta Labs

Katy Perry's first NFTs will be available on December 15

  • The limited-edition Katy Perry NFT is priced at a modest $100
  • Perry is auctioning the ‘Golden Lion’ from her 2013 performance
  • Katy Perry owns a minority stake in Theta Labs

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, in collaboration with Theta Network, is launching her first set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for her fans worldwide on December 15 on ThetaDrop. The first of these digital collectibles features personal content titled "The Roar Package: Looking Back While Moving Forward" in preparation for Perry's upcoming "Play" residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel beginning December 29. To mark this launch event, Katy Perry is auctioning the iconic "Golden Lion" itself from her globally viewed performance in 2013.

Users can choose to sign up on the official thetadrop website and pre-fund their wallets to get a better chance at winning some limited edition NFTs. Pre-funding means users can add money to the account early, and if their place in the queue gets called, they will automatically receive the item. The limited-edition Katy Perry NFT is priced at a modest $100 (roughly Rs. 7,551), with a total of 2,500 units available.

The singer who is known for her hit pop songs “Dark Horse” and “Roar” owns a minority interest in Theta Labs, alongside her talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, which is also one of Theta's enterprise validators.

“I can't wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that's both a digital collectible as well as an IRL [in real life] experience,” said Perry in June in a press stattement announcing her stake in Theta Labs.

The Theta network is a decentralised, peer-to-peer video delivery network powered by blockchain technology that enables free, high-bandwidth content delivery. As users watch videos, part of their computing power is harnessed to relay those videos to other users, with the primary users earning tokens as a reward.

The Theta Network aims to become the next generation of entertainment technology by providing decentralised video-streaming infrastructure that is cheaper than competing centralised platforms. The peer-to-peer video-delivery platform is powered by its users and offers multiple content types, including e-sports, movies, TV series, and music.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Katy Perry, non-fungible tokens, blockchain, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
The Suicide Squad Releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India on December 24
Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge, Ultra-Thin Glass Launched at Inno Day 2021

