Technology News
loading

Justin Bieber Expands NFT Collection, Buys Second Bored Ape in Two Weeks for $470,000: Report

In the last two weeks, Bieber has spent nearly $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) on Bored Ape NFTs.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 February 2022 14:53 IST
Justin Bieber Expands NFT Collection, Buys Second Bored Ape in Two Weeks for $470,000: Report

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Justin Bieber

Bieber’s newest purchase is listed as Bored Ape #3850 on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber has reportedly bought Bored Ape #3850 on OpenSea
  • Official confirmation on the purchase still awaited
  • This is Bieber’s second Bored Ape purchase in two weeks

Justin Bieber reportedly purchased a new NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) for $470,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore) over the weekend. This makes for the 27-year-old popstar's second Bored Ape NFT purchase in two weeks, but the official confirmation on this sale remains awaited. The BAYC NFT project is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated illustrations of cartoonised apes, all unique.

Bieber's newest purchase is listed as Bored Ape #3850 on OpenSea NFT marketplace, as per a report by HighSnobiety.

This piece is a caricature of a blue bandana-clad ape, wearing a bluish chequered shirt, and a green puffed jacket with a purple background. The icy and shiny diamond-like teeth of this ape makes for its distinct feature.

The multiple Grammy winner reportedly paid ETH 166 to obtain this NFT.

In the last two weeks, Bieber has spent nearly $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) on Bored Ape NFTs.

Last week, the “Peaches” singer found himself to be the subject for memes and jokes after he dished out $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 10 crore) to buy Bored Ape #3001.

The NFT that was bought by the Canadian singer cost ETH 500 and it shows a teary, brown-coloured ape standing in a “new punk blue” background in a simple black-coloured t-shirt.

The original price of this piece was around $270,908 (roughly Rs. 2 crore) at the time of sale, but Bieber bought it for a price 300 percent higher, Bitcoin.com had reported.

Trollers had attacked the singer at the time for pouring in money on a Bored Ape NFT with no fancy feature.

Bieber is not the only one smitten by the Bored Ape NFTs. Several celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Gwyneth Paltrow hold BAYC NFTs.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justin Bieber, Bored Ape, BAYC NFT, Non-Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Omicron Surge Forces South Korea to End GPS Monitoring, Some Checkups

Related Stories

Justin Bieber Expands NFT Collection, Buys Second Bored Ape in Two Weeks for $470,000: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: A Glowing Success?
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.