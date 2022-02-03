Technology News
loading

John Legend Starts NFT Platform for Artists, Musicians, Names It ‘OurSong’

The NFT platform will allow users access to private chatrooms with other artists and check out unreleased music.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 February 2022 17:04 IST
John Legend Starts NFT Platform for Artists, Musicians, Names It ‘OurSong’

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OurSong

The platform will allow people to convert their work into NFT trading cards called “Vibes”

Highlights
  • OurSong app is available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store
  • OurSong describes itself as a social commerce platform
  • Legend aims to help up and coming musicians and artistes

John Legend has started a new NFT platform called ‘OurSong' to help established as well as up-and-coming entertainers score funding via non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Supported on the blockchain, NFTs are digital collectibles inspired by an array of things like songs, videos, and artwork among other things. From American rapper Snoop Dogg to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, artists from several parts of the world have dived into the NFT sector in a bid to connect with a wider audience base. For this NFT platform, Legend, 43, has collaborated with Chris Lin, the CEO of Taiwanese music service provider KKBOX. Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and venture capitalist Matt Cheng have also been roped in to be part of the project.

“OurSong, is a social commerce platform where everyone can turn everyday creativity into tradable assets and build super fan communities. In plain English - an app for your ideas to make money and friends,” the company website reads.

The NFT platform will allow users access to private chatrooms with other artists as well as check out unreleased music.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the Grammy-winning singer said: ”It can be really intimidating for an emerging creative who wants to share their art, their work with the world but they feel like they can't possibly do something that's going to be worth that much money”. It is these artists that Legend is targeting to help with his NFT venture.

The platform will allow people to convert their work into NFT trading cards called “Vibes”.

“Creators can create Vibes by contributing songs, lyrics, images or other materials”, the OurSong site said.

Users will be required to purchase the platform's native “OurSongDollars” (OSDs) by “purchasing it with credit card, debit card, wire payment, or USD Coin deposited in your wallet on Circle's blockchain”.

The app has been made available for download on Apple's App Store as well as on Google Play store.

The sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto-asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

Several international artists and celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan among others have launched their own NFT collections.

As the NFT sector continues to see interest from the artist community, more celebrities are joining in on the trend.

In April 2021, Super Bowl champion Tom Brady launched a sports-focused NFT platform called “Autograph” to allow football fans collect NFTs from their favourite players.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Non-Fungible Token, John Legend
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
Apple Reports Strongest Quarter for iPhone Sales in India to Date

Related Stories

John Legend Starts NFT Platform for Artists, Musicians, Names It ‘OurSong’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  5. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Leading Directors for Web Series
  10. Realme Buds Air 3 India Launch Timeline, Price, and Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped
  2. Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator
  3. Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Spotted on Chinese Certification Website, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon, MediaTek SoCs
  4. Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Battery Swap: India Said to Be Close to Finalising Incentives Under New Scheme
  6. NFT Museum Opens Its Doors in United States, Showcases Artworks and Explains Tech Behind Them
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  9. Spyware Used by Israeli Police on Key Figure in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial: Reports
  10. PS5 Sales Cross 17 Million in 2021, Sony Promises 10 Live Service Games by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.