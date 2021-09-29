Technology News
loading

US Sports Commentator Joe Rogan Says He Doesn't Understand the Concept of NFTs

NFTs are a kind of ownership that the buyer gets for a computer-generated image, video, painting, etc. The technology is based on blockchain.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 September 2021 11:13 IST
US Sports Commentator Joe Rogan Says He Doesn't Understand the Concept of NFTs

Bored Ape Yacht Club collection NFTs sold for $24.4 million (roughly Rs. 179.2 crores) at Sotheby's

Highlights
  • Joe Rogan said NFTs don't make sense to him during a podcast
  • He said he was not interested in investing in it
  • NFTs get buyers ownership for a computer-generated image, video, etc.

A large part of the world is divided between those who support cryptocurrency and those who don't. But even those who don't, can't ignore the fact that it's one of the fastest-growing industries. While we grasp the potential of this industry, a derivative of cryptocurrency has attracted far greater attention. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are selling for millions of dollars at auctions. Yet, not everyone is convinced about them. The latest of the lot is US sports commentator Joe Rogan, who recently called NFTs a “cryptocurrency hustle”.

“It's a weird hustle, I think it's like a cryptocurrency hustle. It doesn't make any sense to me,” he said in recent comments on his podcast.

NFTs are a kind of ownership that the buyer gets for a computer-generated image, video, painting etc. NFTs are non-fungible, meaning they are unique and cannot be replicated. The ownership is based on blockchain technology just like cryptocurrencies.

When asked by the guest, Patrick Bet-David, an entrepreneur, whether he is open to NFTs, Rogan said, “No, not interested.” Asked again why he is not interested, the sports commentator called it a “weird hustle”. However, Rogan admitted he owned “a little bit” of cryptocurrencies. Then he was shown an image – of a bored ape – and informed that its NFT would cost him around 99 Ether (ETH). Surprised, Rogan said, “That image is worth $340,000 (Rs. 2.52 crore).”

“Here's my problem, I can have that photo and I can have it on my phone,” he said.

Rogan then said that he found the NFT's concept difficult to understand, arguing that if he can download a digital artwork on his phone and look at it for free why should he pay a huge amount to own it on the blockchain.

Rogan's video has gone viral on the Internet and this has happened at a time when the NFT market has exploded with weekly sales volumes peaking above $ 1 billion (Rs. 7,414 crore) towards the end of August.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Cryptocurrency, Joe Rogan
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again
Bitcoin, Ether, Other Cryptocurrencies Fall as China’s Crypto Ban Shakes Market

Related Stories

US Sports Commentator Joe Rogan Says He Doesn't Understand the Concept of NFTs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  7. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Review: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced
  2. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series October Update Brings Digital Car Key Support to Phones in South Korea: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 15 With Wall-Mounted Design Launched, Amazon Glow Arrives for Kids
  5. Leading Bitcoin Machine Manufacturer to Halt Sales in China Operations Following Crypto Crackdown: Report
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos
  8. CNN Quits Facebook in Australia Citing Defamation Risk from Public Comments on Posts
  9. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Deletes Russian State-Backed RT's German Language Channels Over COVID-19 Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com