Technology News
loading

Jack Dorsey Fintech Firm Block Wants Bitcoin Mining for All

Dorsey said that Block is "officially building an open Bitcoin mining system," following through on an idea floated publicly late last year.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 January 2022 12:25 IST
Jack Dorsey Fintech Firm Block Wants Bitcoin Mining for All

In November, Twitter co-founder Dorsey announced his departure from the social media platform

Highlights
  • Block changed its name from Square late last year
  • No timeline was given for when Block's system might be ready
  • Block is also working on a wallet for storing cryptocurrency

Jack Dorsey on Thursday announced that his digital payments firm Block is building a system to make it easier for people to mine Bitcoin.

Dorsey said in a tweet that Block, formerly known as Square, is "officially building an open Bitcoin mining system," following through on an idea floated publicly late last year. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 34.11 lakhs as of 12:00pm IST on January 

In November, Twitter co-founder Dorsey announced his departure from the social media platform, allowing him to concentrate on his digital payments firm as it expands into cryptocurrency.

Block changed its name from Square late last year to denote a broader mission that includes blockchain and economic empowerment.

Hardware and software teams at Block will openly collaborate with the cryptocurrency community outside the San Francisco-based company, aiming to create a mining system that could be used by anyone, according to Dorsey's tweets.

Block hardware general manager Thomas Templeton said on Twitter that the project's aim was: "To make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining."

"We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralised and permissionless."

No timeline was given for when Block's system might be ready. Block is also working on a wallet for storing cryptocurrency, using similar open collaboration.

"For most people, mining rigs are hard to find," Templeton said in a tweet.

"How can we make it so that anyone, anywhere, can easily purchase a mining rig?"

The price of Bitcoin hit record highs in 2021 thanks to support from traditional finance. But it slid below $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world's leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility.

Created following the 2008 global financial crisis, Bitcoin initially promoted a libertarian ideal and aspired to overthrow traditional monetary and financial institutions such as central banks.

In more recent times, climate change watchers have shone a spotlight on the huge amount of electricity used to power computers required to unearth new Bitcoin tokens.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Jack Dorsey, Block, Square, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin mining, Twitter
Battlegrounds Mobile India January Update to Add Spider-Man Themed Content Today: Here’s the Rollout Schedule

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey Fintech Firm Block Wants Bitcoin Mining for All
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  4. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  6. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  7. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Energy Solution Raises $10.8 Billion in South Korea's Biggest IPO
  2. OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
  4. Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications
  5. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9R; More Offers Revealed
  7. Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
  8. Scientists Push Back Humanity's Age By 30,000 Years After New Research
  9. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  10. YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com