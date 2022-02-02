Technology News
loading

Jack Dorsey Says Meta Should Have Focussed Its Diem Project Towards Bitcoin Instead of a Stablecoin

Dorsey says Meta was too focussed on driving people to its own suite of products such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 2 February 2022 12:41 IST
Jack Dorsey Says Meta Should Have Focussed Its Diem Project Towards Bitcoin Instead of a Stablecoin

Photo Credit: Reuters

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor interviewed Jack Dorsey about Bitcoin.

Highlights
  • Meta's Diem project was recently sold for roughly $200 million
  • Dorsey spoke to MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor in an interview
  • Meta started the Diem project back in 2019

Facebook-parent Meta recently called it quits for its long-running stablecoin project Diem and Block's Jack Dorsey isn't mincing words in calling the company out for not trying to focus on the Bitcoin ecosystem instead. The Twitter founder and Bitcoin evangelist believes that Meta's Mark Zuckerberg should not have spent so much effort in creating a new stablecoin. Dorsey believes that the company would have been better off had they focused on improving the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Dorsey, speaking at the MicroStrategy World Conference with Michael Saylor said that Meta's approach to Diem wasn't open enough. He further criticises the company for putting too much focus on driving people to its own suite of products.

“They tried to create a currency that was owned by Facebook — probably for the right reasons, probably for noble reasons — but there were also some reasons that would indicate trying to get more and more people onto the Facebook ecosystem. They did that instead of using an open protocol and standard like Bitcoin," Dorsey said.

"Hopefully they learned a lot, but I think there was a lot of wasted effort and time. Those two years or three years, or however long it's been, could have been spent making Bitcoin more accessible for more people around the world, which would also benefit their Messenger product and Instagram and WhatsApp,” the former Twitter CEO added.

Jack Dorsey is a vocal fan of Bitcoin and has been working on ways to improve the ecosystem. Dorsey's payment company Block is currently working on affordable and easily accessible Bitcoin wallets along with creating affordable hardware for Bitcoin miners.

As per the recent development, crypto-focussed Silvergate bank shall be acquiring Meta's Diem Assets for a reported bid of around $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore). This will mark the end of Diem's three-year efforts that started around June 2019. Meta's long-going regulatory discussions didn't turn out to be in favour of the company, however, it is left to be seen if the end of Meta's crypto pursuit.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor led MicroStrategy into propelling Bitcoin into the limelight in 2020 — which, in turn, helped to elevate the asset's price — when the company started buying Bitcoin as part of an investment strategy. The company now owns 124,391 Bitcoins, or $4.7 billion (roughly Rs. 35,170 crore) worth of it.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Diem, Michael Saylor, Mark Zuckerberg, Bitcoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
5G Interference Issues Could Linger for Years, US Airline Group Warns
'Necessary Evil': Some Artists Say Can't Quit Spotify Amid COVID-19 Misinformation Row

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey Says Meta Should Have Focussed Its Diem Project Towards Bitcoin Instead of a Stablecoin
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  4. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency