Luxurious Italian superyacht named “VIANNE” has been on the market for sale since last month, and now its owners say they will accept payment in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The 52-meter ship that first went on sale in October is priced at EUR 8.9 million (roughly Rs. 75.4 crore). After the yacht sale did not manage to rope in buyers, its sales team announced the acceptance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, as well as NFTs like Cryptopunks or Bored Apes as payment.

The largest-ever luxury yacht to accept crypto and NFT payments, VIANNE is complete with a helipad, hot tub on the deck, and Ralph Lauren furniture in and out among other amenities. The structure of the ship is designed by Italian specialist Stefano Natucci.

A minimum of 10 percent deposit in fiat currency will have to be paid by the buyer before opting to complete the remaining payment in crypto or NFT assets. NFTs are digital collectibles with values touching as high as $8.5 million (roughly Rs. 63 crore).

VIANNE can accommodate 12 guests in 5 staterooms and is crewed by 12 experienced crew members, led by well-respected Italian Captain Alberto Zambelli, as per PR Newswire

Pictures and videos of this white coloured water cruiser have been posted online.

The owner selling Italian-built super yacht “Vianne” said that following a payment of 10% fiat deposit, the remaining balance can be paid off in #crypto or any “top tier” #NFT #dogearmy #dogecoin #Doge pic.twitter.com/LFhcIHxICo — The Under Doge (@TheUnderDoge3) November 30, 2021

While this real superyacht is waiting for crypto and NFT holders to buy it out, a virtual superyacht called Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was recently sold for $650,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 crore) in the metaverse.

In recent days, crypto payment acceptance has been adopted by several brands in the US, including Tesla and AMC Theatres among others.