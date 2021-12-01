Technology News
Italian Superyacht VIANNE Can Be Bought Using Cryptocurrencies, NFTs

VIANNE has become the largest-ever luxury yacht to accept crypto and NFT payments.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 December 2021 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: VIANNE

VIANNE is a 52-meter ship priced at EUR 8.9 million (roughly Rs. 75.4 crore)

  • VIANNE is the largest luxury yacht to accept NFT payment
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana among crypto tokens acceptable
  • 10 percent deposit in fiat currency mandatory

Luxurious Italian superyacht named “VIANNE” has been on the market for sale since last month, and now its owners say they will accept payment in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The 52-meter ship that first went on sale in October is priced at EUR 8.9 million (roughly Rs. 75.4 crore). After the yacht sale did not manage to rope in buyers, its sales team announced the acceptance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, as well as NFTs like Cryptopunks or Bored Apes as payment.

The largest-ever luxury yacht to accept crypto and NFT payments, VIANNE is complete with a helipad, hot tub on the deck, and Ralph Lauren furniture in and out among other amenities. The structure of the ship is designed by Italian specialist Stefano Natucci.

A minimum of 10 percent deposit in fiat currency will have to be paid by the buyer before opting to complete the remaining payment in crypto or NFT assets. NFTs are digital collectibles with values touching as high as $8.5 million (roughly Rs. 63 crore).

VIANNE can accommodate 12 guests in 5 staterooms and is crewed by 12 experienced crew members, led by well-respected Italian Captain Alberto Zambelli, as per PR Newswire

Pictures and videos of this white coloured water cruiser have been posted online.

While this real superyacht is waiting for crypto and NFT holders to buy it out, a virtual superyacht called Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was recently sold for $650,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 crore) in the metaverse.

In recent days, crypto payment acceptance has been adopted by several brands in the US, including Tesla and AMC Theatres among others.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Radhika Parashar
HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys

