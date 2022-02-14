Technology News
loading

Intel's Crypto Mining Accelerator Is 1,000 Times Faster Than Rivals, Claims Top Executive

Intel’s blockchain accelerator will be available to customers later in 2022.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 February 2022 15:46 IST
Intel's Crypto Mining Accelerator Is 1,000 Times Faster Than Rivals, Claims Top Executive

Photo Credit: Intel Corp.

​Intel’s blockchain accelerator will ship in 2022

Highlights
  • Jack Dorsey's Square will be among the first to get Intel's new chip
  • Intel is the world’s second-largest semiconductor chip maker
  • Intel says its chips are energy-efficient "accelerators"

Intel is investing in blockchain technology with a new chip that could be used to mine cryptocurrency and the company's key focus, according to Senior Vice President of Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, Raja Koduri, is on sustainability with plans to "develop the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale." Koduri claims that Intel's new mining chips will be available later this year with US electric power company GRIID Infrastructure, crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain, and Jack Dorsey-led Block among the first clients in line to receive the first batch of mining chips.

In a press release, Koduri said that Intel's new custom compute group will "contribute to the development of blockchain technologies with a roadmap of energy-efficient accelerators."

Koduri said that crypto mining and blockchains in general "require an enormous amount of computing power, which unfortunately translates to an immense amount of energy". The chipmaker, therefore, aims to produce energy-efficient chips to tackle this issue. "Our customers are asking for scalable and sustainable solutions, which is why we are focusing our efforts on realising the full potential of blockchain by developing the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale."

These new application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) — specialised processors specifically designed to execute one type of workload; in this case, crypto mining — were earlier leaked under the "Bonanza" codename. Intel has now confirmed that these so-called blockchain accelerators will indeed be released later this year. Thanks to decades worth of research on cryptography and hashing techniques, Intel appears to be confident that these new ultra-low-voltage crypto mining ASICs will be able to provide "1000x better performance per watt than mainstream GPUs for SHA-256 based mining."

The company plans to provide more details on its crypto mining and blockchain efforts at the upcoming International Solid State Circuit Conference, which is set to kick off in San Francisco on February 20. Koduri also stated that the new architecture will be implemented on a tiny piece of silicon so that it has minimal impact on the supply of current products.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Intel, Crypto Mining, Square, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teases a Fascinating Return to Middle-earth
Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Intel's Crypto Mining Accelerator Is 1,000 Times Faster Than Rivals, Claims Top Executive
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  2. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  4. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Debut in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India, Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped
  9. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  10. Jio Forays Into Satellite Broadband Market in Partnership With SES
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 as Next Custom Skin, Open Ears Forum Announced for User Suggestions
  2. Jio Platforms Invests $200 Million in InMobi's Lock Screen Content Company Glance
  3. Samsung Galaxy A03 India Launch Tipped for February End or Early March, Price Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  6. Bandai Namco Is Working on a Metaverse Project That Bridges Elements From Its Most Popular Games
  7. How Crypto.com Is Betting Big on Sports Partnerships to Reach a Billion Users
  8. Uncharted Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India, US
  9. Amazon, MSME Will Work Together to Enhance Production in India: Narayan Rane
  10. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Battery Specifications Confirmed, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Partnership Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency