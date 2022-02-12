Technology News
loading

Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom

Intel said the chip will start shipping later this year.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2022 10:34 IST
Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel's chip is an energy-efficient "accelerator" designed to speed up blockchain tasks

Highlights
  • Intel's new chip can be used for Bitcoin mining and minting NFTs
  • Jack Dorsey's Block is one of the first customers of the Intel chip
  • Intel will ship the new chip later this year

Intel on Friday launched a new chip for blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining and minting NFTs to cash in on the rising usage of cryptocurrencies. The chip will ship later this year and the first customers include Block, the Jack Dorsey-led firm that recently changed its name from Square to highlight its growing focus on the blockchain.

Blockchains serve as public ledgers that keep records of transactions on a network of computers and have grown in prominence in recent years. Their rise has also triggered a buzz around words like "Web3" and "NFTs" that tout the decentralization of technologies.

Intel said its chip is an energy-efficient "accelerator" designed to speed up blockchain tasks that require vast amounts of computing power and thereby consume a lot of energy.

Chip designer Nvidia, whose graphics cards are used widely for mining activities, also has a separate chip meant for Ethereum mining.

As a part of furthering its footprint in the space, Intel has also formed a new segment called Custom Computer Group within its Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics business unit.

As pointed out in an earlier report by Tom's Hardware, Intel has been working on its entry into the Bitcoin market for quite a while. In 2018, the US Patent and Trademark Office awarded the chip giant a patent for efficiently mining cryptocurrencies that use the SHA-256 algorithm. Intel also disclosed a small stake in leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in August 2021.

Unlike CPUs or GPUs which are geared towards a host of use-cases, ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) is a type of chip designed for a specific type of task. They do only one job, but they're supposed to be specifically good at it.

That said, Intel will face stiff competition from Bitmain and MicroBT, the world's largest manufacturers of Bitcoin mining hardware.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Mining, Intel Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Chip, Bitcoin Mining
Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services

Related Stories

Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  2. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: A Solid Performer at the Right Price
  7. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Begin in India Today
  9. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  10. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie
  2. NFT Marketplace Cent That Sold Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Shutters Operation Due to Fakes, Wash-Trading
  3. Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom
  4. Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services
  5. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works; Specifications, Pricing Tipped Online
  6. Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG's IPS Black Technology Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut
  9. Chip Shortage Feeds Frustration, Inflation in US
  10. Angry Birds Games Are Seeing Growth Again, Rovio Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency