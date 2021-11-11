Technology News
Crypto Industry Players Likely to Meet Government Officials to Discuss Roadmap

The meeting is slated to begin at 3pm on November 15 in New Delhi.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 November 2021 19:19 IST
Crypto Industry Players Likely to Meet Government Officials to Discuss Roadmap

India’s finance ministry is working on drafting a regulatory bill for cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • CoinSwitch Kuber, CoinDCX, and WazirX among crypto players invited for th
  • Discussing the opportunities and challenges of crypto finance is the agen
  • The meeting is slated for November 15

Government officials have invited top crypto stakeholders for a meeting. Several crypto-based companies including CoinSwitch Kuber, CoinDCX, WazirX, and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) among others will be part of the meeting. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will be serving as host for the conference that is slated to be held on November 15. An official notice informing concerned parties about this meeting has been released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

“Hearing of views of Associations/ Industry experts on the subject ‘CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges',” has been listed as the agenda of this meeting on the official notice .pdf.

The political and industry biggies are expected to discuss at length, the kind of impact that cryptocurrencies can have on the Indian currency and overall economy, according to reports.

Complex history with crypto in India

Back in 2018, the Reserve Bank of India had imposed a ban on banks dealing with crypto businesses. 

Later in 2020, the Supreme Court revoked the clause.

India's federal finance ministry has been working on ways to structure the crypto-space and has formed a new committee to find out if income made by cryptocurrency trading could be taxed.

Meanwhile, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been overseeing the draft formulation of the cryptocurrency bill which will be presented before the parliament later this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also working on launching its official digital currency as a regulated “central bank digital currency (CBDC)” by the end of 2021.

While the status of cryptocurrency is a legal grey area, adoption remains high in the country. For now, India is among the fastest crypto-adopting countries in the world along with Vietnam and Pakistan.

As per a Chainalysis study, India ranks second on the Global Crypto Adoption Index. 

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

Further reading: Indian government, RBI, Cryptocurrency, CoinSwitch Kuber, Coindcx, Wazirx
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
