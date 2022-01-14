Technology News
India Likely to Get Futures Exchange-Traded Funds for Bitcoin, Ethereum in Coming Days: Report

The ETF futures will allow more people to experiment with the crypto space without having to risk their capital or assets.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 14 January 2022 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The first Bitcoin futures ETF was launched at the New York Stock Exchange in October 2021

Highlights
  • The ETFs will require approvals from regulatory bodies
  • The ETFs will reportedly launch by the end of 2022
  • ETFs are a type of price-tracking trading contract

As the government of India takes it time to decide its stance on cryptocurrencies, new possibilities for crypto sector growth are gushing into the country with the beginning of 2022. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has reportedly been signed between Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC and India INX to launch the first Bitcoin and Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), outside of the US. While Torus Kling Blockchain is a joint venture between Cosmea Financial Holdings and Kling Trading India, India INX is the country's first international stock exchange platform.

The MoU has assigned the responsibilities of launching India's ETF in three parts — India INX will be the trading platform, Cosmea Financial Holdings will do the distribution, and Kling Trading will serve as the technology partner, reports have claimed.

In India, the ETF futures will allow more people to experiment with the crypto space without having to risk their capital or assets.

They are expected to be launched by the end of this fiscal after getting approvals from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and other relevant regulatory bodies.

“We will be launching products in these new age assets in complete compliance with the prevailing laws after receiving all required regulatory approvals,” IndiaInfoLine quoted V. Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of India INX as saying.

What Are Exchange Traded Funds?

ETFs are financial products that are regulated and can represent a wide array of different assets. An ETF keeps track of the price fluctuations of an underlying asset like Bitcoin or Ethereum, giving people an alternative to extract profits from the price trend without really owning even one unit of the asset.

ETFs are a type of price-tracking trading contract entered into by two parties.

Both the parties agree to purchase or sell assets at a predefined price at a later date.

The final day price of the underlying asset of the ETF – more or less – cannot influence this contract and one party ends up making a profit, a report by CoinDesk explained.

Other than removing the cost and requirement of storing an asset, Future ETFs makes the commodity easier to buy and trade.

In addition, the margin of profits that one of the parties getting into a contract can extract can be of high magnitudes.

On October 19, 2021, the first Bitcoin futures ETF was launched at the New York Stock Exchange, spelling out a moment of validation for the budding crypto space.

At the time, the valuation of Bitcoin had risen to $64,476 (roughly Rs. 48,51,174), close to its last attained all-time high of $68,000 (roughly Rs. 50.3 lakh) per token surrounded by excitement among crypto enthusiasts.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Exchange Traded Funds, ETFs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin, Ether Dip to Wipe Previous Day's Gains as Dogecoin Rallies Big on Tesla Adoption News
Google Meet Rolling Out Live Translated Captions, Adds Companion Mode for Hybrid Meetings

