Technology News
loading

Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies, Create Framework for Official Digital Currency

India looks to introduce Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, during the winter session.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 November 2021 09:45 IST
Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies, Create Framework for Official Digital Currency

Photo Credit: Alesia Kozik/ Pexels

The central bank has voiced "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • The Indian government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies
  • PM Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies
  • Estimates suggest there are about 20 million crypto investors in India

India is looking to bar most private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a new bill to regulate virtual currencies in the winter session of Parliament, the government said late on Tuesday.

The government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session that is set to start later this month.

Through the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, India is also looking to make a framework for the official digital currency that will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The central bank has voiced "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies and is set to launch its own digital currency by December.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is hovering around $60,000 (roughly Rs. 44.7 lakh), and its price has more than doubled since the start of this year, attracting hordes of local investors. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 35.04 lakh as of 9am IST on November 24.

No official data is available but industry estimates suggest there are 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around Rs. 40,000 crore .

Earlier this year, India's government considered criminalising the possession, issuance, mining, trading, and transference of crypto assets, but a bill was not introduced.

Since then, the government has changed its stance slightly and is now looking to discourage trading in cryptocurrencies by imposing hefty capital gains and other taxes, two sources told Reuters this month.

But a senior government official told Reuters that the plan is to ban private crypto assets ultimately while paving the way for a new Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies amid concerns that unregulated crypto markets could become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, sources told Reuters separately.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021, Reserve Bank of India
Apple Sues Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO Group for Targeting Over 1 Billion iPhone Users

Related Stories

Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies, Create Framework for Official Digital Currency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. OnePlus RT Said to Appear on Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies
  6. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  7. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  10. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor
  2. Crypto Market Nosedives Amid Reports of Indian Government Ban
  3. NASA Launches DART Mission Aboard SpaceX Rocket to Kick an Asteroid Off Course
  4. WhatsApp Working on Extending Message Deleting Time Limit to More Than 7 Days: Report
  5. Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies, Create Framework for Official Digital Currency
  6. Apple Sues Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO Group for Targeting Over 1 Billion iPhone Users
  7. Crypto Mining in Texas May Demand 5 Times More Electricity by 2023, ERCOT Predicts
  8. Android 10 Running on Majority of Active Devices, Say Android Studio Platform Numbers
  9. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. NFT Music Company Royal Raises $55-Million Series A Funding From A16Z, Major Artists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com