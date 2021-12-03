Technology News
loading

Hack Attack Burns Bitcoin, Ethereum Worth $120 Million Stored on DeFi Protocol Badger DAO

Since the attack, the native token of the protocol, “BADGER”, has dropped by 16 percent and is currently trading at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 December 2021 14:50 IST
Hack Attack Burns Bitcoin, Ethereum Worth $120 Million Stored on DeFi Protocol Badger DAO

Badger DAO enables Bitcoin to be used as collateral across DeFi applications

Highlights
  • Investigation in the case is underway
  • Badger has suspended all asset withdrawals
  • Details of the attacker remain unknown

Thanks to a hack attack, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol Badger DAO has lost $120 million (roughly Rs. 900 crore) worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The attack was identified on November 1. While details on the attackers are being investigated, Badger has paused all smart contracts as well as halted asset withdrawal. The company has also officially confirmed the breach. A loophole in the protocol's user interface is being doubted as the entry point for the attackers. The firm has posted some information about the case on Twitter.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we will release further information as soon as possible,” the Badger team wrote in its tweet.

Since the attack, the native token of the protocol, “BADGER”, has slumped by 16 percent and is currently trading at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500) as per CoinMarketCap.

Badger decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) enables Bitcoin to be used as collateral across DeFi applications that provide an autonomous and decentralised option for financial services that are otherwise bank-regulated.

In this hack attack, the company has lost 2,100 BYC and 151 ETH, data analytics firm PeckShield said. While Bitcoin is currently trading at $59,900 (roughly Rs. 45 lakh) per coin, Ethereum's present value is $4,800 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh) per token.

“Badger has retained data forensics experts Chainalysis to explore the full scale of the incident and authorities in both the US and Canada have been informed and Badger is cooperating fully with external investigations as well as proceeding with its own,” the company has said.

The crypto market is currently witnessing a global boom with the overall market cap recently touching the $3 trillion mark (roughly Rs. 2,22,79,296 crore) mark, as per market research tracker CoinGecko.

Cyber criminals have also been targeting crypto holders, investors , as well as exchanges to steal more asset

In October, a major hack attack has cost Ethereum-powered lending protocol called “Cream Finance” $130 million (roughly Rs. 972 crore) worth of crypto assets.

In November, US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that cyber scammers are making innocent people use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR Codes to complete malicious transactions and dupe them off assets.

A recent report has revealed that the total crypto crime has amounted to around $10.52 billion (roughly Rs. 79,194 crores) in 2020.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DeFi, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Badger Dao, Crypto Hack
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices

Related Stories

Hack Attack Burns Bitcoin, Ethereum Worth $120 Million Stored on DeFi Protocol Badger DAO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  4. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  5. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  6. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
  7. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  8. PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Announced, Available Till January 3
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme 9i Renders Show Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup
#Latest Stories
  1. Hack Attack Burns Bitcoin, Ethereum Worth $120 Million Stored on DeFi Protocol Badger DAO
  2. Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices
  3. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12pm
  4. Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo Pad Tipped to Launch in India Next Year, May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  7. YouTube Music Gains New 'Recently Played' Widget Featuring Quick Shortcuts, Material You Design
  8. Google Pixel Watch to Rival Apple Watch, Launching in 2022: Report
  9. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Users Complain of Random Signal Loss: All Details
  10. Vivaldi 5.0 for Android Introduces Two Rows of Tabs in a First for a Mobile Browser
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com