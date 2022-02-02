Technology News
loading

Google-Parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Weighs in on Web3, Says Company Is ‘Looking at Blockchain’

Google has also started its own team working on blockchain.

By Mark Bergen, Bloomberg | Updated: 2 February 2022 16:12 IST
Google-Parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Weighs in on Web3, Says Company Is ‘Looking at Blockchain’

Pichai made his comments after Alphabet posted more than $20 billion (roughly Rs. 14,958 crores) profit

Highlights
  • Sundar Pichai said “Any time there is innovation, I find it exciting”
  • "We are definitely looking at blockchain,” he added
  • Pichai didn’t mention cryptocurrencies which Google doesn’t accept

Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on Web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google's parent company can add value to development of the technology that's being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.

“Any time there is innovation, I find it exciting,” Pichai said on Tuesday in response to a question about the technology on Alphabet's earnings call. “I think it's something we want to support the best we can.”

Investors have plowed money into companies working on Web3, a vision of the internet model built around cryptocurrencies and digital ownership. Many other technology companies, such as Block, Meta, and Twitter, have embraced this fervour with plans for payments, coins or services that incorporate digital tokens. Google has largely stayed quiet on the topic.

“We are definitely looking at blockchain,” Pichai added. “It's such an interesting and powerful technology with broad applications.” He cited a recent announcement Google's cloud division made to win more contracts with companies working on “digital assets.” Google has also started its own team working on blockchain. Pichai didn't mention cryptocurrencies, which the company currently doesn't accept for its ads or payments service.

Many Web3 evangelists position the nascent technology as an antidote to centralised internet providers like Google. Pichai made his comments after Alphabet posted more than $20 billion (roughly Rs. 14,958 crores) in profit during the holiday quarter from its stable of web properties.

On the call, Pichai touted Google's investments in augmented reality, noting plans to bring key services like Maps and YouTube into whatever virtual worlds people may use in the future. He didn't mention any work on devices.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, Web3, Google, Meta, Twitter, Block, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Is Not a Bear Market Yet, Claims On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo

Related Stories

Google-Parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Weighs in on Web3, Says Company Is ‘Looking at Blockchain’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  4. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency