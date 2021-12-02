Technology News
Crypto, SIM Card Scammer Garrett Endicott Imprisoned in US, Hefty Fine Imposed

Individual victims of the SIM hijacking scam lost up to $5 million (roughly Rs. 3.7 crore).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 2 December 2021 19:25 IST
Crypto, SIM Card Scammer Garrett Endicott Imprisoned in US, Hefty Fine Imposed

A total of six members were part of “The Community” hacking group

Highlights
  • Group stole up to $9 million (roughly Rs. 67 crore) from scammed victims
  • Many of the victims ended up losing their retirement funds
  • Other members also jailed from between 42 months to three years

Garrett Endicott, the sixth member of a hacking group called “The Community” has been sentenced to 10-month imprisonment as well as asked to pay a hefty fine of $120,000 (roughly Rs. 90 lakh) for a 2019 SIM hijacking case. Accessing the cryptocurrency accounts and emails of the victims via hacked SIMs, this group stole up to $9 million (roughly Rs. 67 crore). Garrett, the final member of the group to be caught, was served the sentence by US' Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 2.

As per a report by The Hill, each victim of this scam lost between $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) and $5 million (roughly Rs. 3.7 crore). Many of the victims ended up losing their retirement funds.

“The illegal activities of 'The Community' were thwarted as the result of a complex international cryptocurrency and identity theft investigation. As criminal organisations commonly use web-based schemes to further their illicit activities, this demonstrates how vulnerable our personal information can be,” Special Agent in Charge, James Harris was quoted as saying.

Other members of The Community have also been sentenced between 42 months to three years in  prison, along with fines going as high as $9.5 million (roughly Rs. 71 crore).

The crypto market is currently witnessing a global boom with the overall market cap recently touching the $3 trillion mark (roughly Rs. 2,22,79,296 crore) mark, as per market research tracker CoinGecko.

Cybercriminals have also been targeting crypto holders, investors, as well as exchanges to steal more assets. Recently, a cyber research team from Sophos unearthed a Bitcoin wallet filled with tokens worth $1.4 million (roughly Rs. 10 crore) that were collected through scams. Scammers were finding victims via dating apps like Bumble and Tinder.

In October, a major hack attack cost Ethereum-powered lending protocol called “Cream Finance” $130 million (roughly Rs. 972 crore) worth of crypto assets.

A recent report has revealed that the total crypto crime in 2020 amounted to around $10.52 billion (roughly Rs. 79,194 crores).

The same report also highlighted that scams and frauds are a major problem that made for 67.8 percent of the total cryptocurrency crime in 2020.

Earlier in November, US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that cyber scammers are making innocent people use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR Codes to complete malicious transactions and dupe them off assets.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Scam

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Scam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta (Formerly Facebook) Relaxes Policy on Cryptocurrency Ads to Open Doors to More Advertisers

