Last year, after India had banned short video app TikTok owing to its Chinese roots, a similar indigenous app Chingari gained popularity as its replacement. Amid the expansion of the crypto climate around the world, Chingari's native crypto token “GARI” made its debut on international exchanges on Tuesday, January 18. The altcoin is now available on six trading platforms — Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, and MEXC Global for purchasing and selling.

As per the company, GARI token is their way of adding a crypto twist to the creator economy.

“GARI will enable 30 million monthly active users of the Chingari short video app to get on-chain. For the first time in the history of blockchain, an app will onboard millions of users on-chain,” , CEO of Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh said in a press release.

Built on the India-made Solana blockchain, the GARI token was launched in October 2021 with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

In December 2021, Chingari had also announced its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on SolRazr. Dedicated to the Solana blockchain, SolRazr is the first decentralised developer platform ecosystem.

Chingari plans to allow its users to utilise the GARI token to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and allow fans to fund their favourite creators. The platform also plans on helping its users to churn GARI tokens for watching or uploading content on the app.

The crypto sector is witnessing rapid expansion around the world. More altcoins are launching and coming into circulation every day. Keeping up with the changing market sentiments, many crypto coins are debuting on national, international exchanges.

This month, Indian exchange UnoCoin listed six new cryptocurrencies — Cardano (ADA), Binance (CELR), Gifto Coin (GTO), Loopring (LRC), and The Sandbox (SAND) to its portfolio.

In December 2021, Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber listed five new crypto assets for its users. The added cryptocurrencies are Decentraland (MANA), Gala (GALA), Request (REQ), Coti (COTI), and The Sandbox (SAND).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.