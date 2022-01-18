Technology News
GARI Token From India's Short Video App Chingari Makes International Debut on 6 Crypto Exchanges

Built on the India-made Solana blockchain, the GARI token was launched in October 2021 with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 January 2022 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Chingari

Chingari plans on helping its users to churn GARI tokens for watching or uploading content

Highlights
  • GARI will enable 30 million Chingari users to get on-chain
  • GARI token was launched in October 2021
  • Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of GARI

Last year, after India had banned short video app TikTok owing to its Chinese roots, a similar indigenous app Chingari gained popularity as its replacement. Amid the expansion of the crypto climate around the world, Chingari's native crypto token “GARI” made its debut on international exchanges on Tuesday, January 18. The altcoin is now available on six trading platforms — Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, and MEXC Global for purchasing and selling.

As per the company, GARI token is their way of adding a crypto twist to the creator economy.

“GARI will enable 30 million monthly active users of the Chingari short video app to get on-chain. For the first time in the history of blockchain, an app will onboard millions of users on-chain,” , CEO of Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh said in a press release.

Built on the India-made Solana blockchain, the GARI token was launched in October 2021 with Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

In December 2021, Chingari had also announced its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on SolRazr. Dedicated to the Solana blockchain, SolRazr is the first decentralised developer platform ecosystem.

Chingari plans to allow its users to utilise the GARI token to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and allow fans to fund their favourite creators. The platform also plans on helping its users to churn GARI tokens for watching or uploading content on the app.

The crypto sector is witnessing rapid expansion around the world. More altcoins are launching and coming into circulation every day. Keeping up with the changing market sentiments, many crypto coins are debuting on national, international exchanges.

This month, Indian exchange UnoCoin listed six new cryptocurrencies — Cardano (ADA), Binance (CELR), Gifto Coin (GTO), Loopring (LRC), and The Sandbox (SAND) to its portfolio.

In December 2021, Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber listed five new crypto assets for its users. The added cryptocurrencies are Decentraland (MANA), Gala (GALA), Request (REQ), Coti (COTI), and The Sandbox (SAND).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
