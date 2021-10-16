Technology News
loading

Chingari Launches $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace in India With Actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador

Chingari says $Gari crypto token has been developed with the Solana blockchain network.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 October 2021 18:30 IST
Chingari Launches $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace in India With Actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador

Chingari's $Gari is advertised as a social token instead of a financial token

Highlights
  • $Gari will help content creator monitise their work
  • Creators will be able to create their ecosystem of merchandise, content
  • Chingari was launched in 2018 to rival Instagram Reels, TikTok, Moj

$Gari, an indigenous cryptocurrency token, was launched in India on Saturday. The crypto token, launched by Chingari — a made-in-India short video app — is also launching its own NFT marketplace. $Gari will have Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador, who was also present at its launch event in Mumbai. The crypto token has been developed in collaboration with the Solana blockchain. $Gari is being advertised as a social token instead of a financial token, where creators will be able to accumulate coins based on their content.

The new crypto token was launched by Chingari, the indegenious short video app launched to rival the likes of TikTok. $Gari is said to help content creators on Chingari create their own ecosystem by creating their own "e-commerce space for physical merchandise, NFT creations, and the ability for the fan community to fund" the artists on the platform.

Chingari CEO and Co-Founder Sumit Ghosh said that the platform will allow users to obtain crypto tokens for creating or watching content. "The idea is to monetize creators' talent and empower them via a social platform," he said.

$Gari's brand ambassador Salman Khan said in a prepared statement: "The Creators are shaping the future of entertainment. With the incorporation of $GARI reward programme, the creators will further get motivated to create newer and more engaging videos on the Chingari app. It's going to be an interesting journey hereon".

Chingari announced that it recently completed a round of funding and gathered over $19 million (roughly Rs. 142.5 crores) from more than 30 venture funds and individual investors. As per the company, this round of funding will help them further develop $Gari along with the Solana blockchain.

Chingari says it will also use the funds to help content creators on its platform monetise their content.

The short video app from India was founded in November 2018 in Bengaluru. The app rivals the likes of Instagram's Reels, MX Takatak, Josh, and Moj.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: $Gari, Chingari, Salman Khan
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple Worker Says She Was Fired for Leading Movement Against Workplace Harassment

Related Stories

Chingari Launches $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace in India With Actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch DC FanDome 2021
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 Goes on First Sale in India Today: Details Here
  4. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Set to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple Worker Says Fired for Leading Movement Against Workplace Harassment
  10. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
#Latest Stories
  1. Chingari Launches $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace in India With Actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador
  2. Apple Worker Says She Was Fired for Leading Movement Against Workplace Harassment
  3. DC FanDome 2021: Time in India, How to Watch, and What to Expect
  4. Tether to Pay $41 Million for Alleged Misleading Claims That Its Crypto Token Was Fully Backed by US Dollars Reserve
  5. Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Shipments in Q3; Apple Top Earner in Q2 2021: Reports
  6. Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
  7. Jack Dorsey’s Square Doubles Value of Its Bitcoin Holdings After Recent Rally
  8. Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling
  9. Moscow Metro Launches Face Pay — Large-Scale Facial ID Payment System
  10. Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com