Technology News
loading

Blockchain Gaming Firm Gala Games Announces 1st Limited Land Sale in NFT-Powered ‘Legacy’

Out of the 4,661 plots of land, 4,500 have already been sold.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 December 2021 16:47 IST
Blockchain Gaming Firm Gala Games Announces 1st Limited Land Sale in NFT-Powered ‘Legacy’

Photo Credit: Gala Games/ Legacy

Players need to own land in Legacy game to contribute to in-game economy

Highlights
  • The NFT land pieces are available on Gala Games marketplace
  • The land when all bought will map out London
  • The remaining plots can churn in $2.1 million (roughly Rs. 16 crore)

Blockchain gaming company Gala Games will be launching its first limited land sale in a game called Legacy, which is powered by non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company is advertising this land sale in its game world as “every creative entrepreneur's dream come true”. The game will now allow players to build their own businesses in the Legacy ecosystem from scratch. Of the 4,661 pieces of plot that were made available for purchase, 4,500 have already been sold for $54 million (roughly Rs. 411 crore) in the virtual land.

In order to be able to participate in the in-game economy, players are required to become land-owner in the game Legacy.

Players now have around 140 plots of land to purchase and complete the map of the UK's London city for a total asking price of around 2.1 million (roughly Rs. 16 crore). The plots are up for sale on the Gala Games' marketplace.

While the Legacy NFTs can technically outlast the game, the long-term value they'll have if the game itself becomes unplayable remains unclear as of now.

In recent days, several gaming companies and brands have launched similar NFT holdings to help players earn while playing in the 3D iteration of the Internet, also called “metaverse”.

Recently, sportswear brand Adidas Originals announced its entry in the metaverse with two NFT game brands, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Pixel Vaults Punks Comic.

Last month, a virtual superyacht called Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was sold for $650,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 crore) in the metaverse.

As per a Bloomberg Intelligence report, the metaverse could touch a valuation of $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

As for NFTs, in the third quarter of 2021, sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crores), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, market tracker DappRadar said in a report.

NFTs are digital collectibles the ownership of which are held and transferred on the blockchain.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blockchain, Non Fungible Tokens, NFT
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K With Android TV 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched
Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home

Related Stories

Blockchain Gaming Firm Gala Games Announces 1st Limited Land Sale in NFT-Powered ‘Legacy’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  5. Moto G51 Review: It’s the Little Things
  6. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  7. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again
  9. iQoo 9 May Offer 120W Fast Charging Support, 3C Certification Site Listing Tips
  10. Sony India Year-End Sale Kicks Off, Bravia TVs, Audio Products Discounted
#Latest Stories
  1. AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
  2. Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion
  3. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
  5. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
  6. Stalker 2 Developer GSC Game World Abandons Plan to Release NFT After Fan Outcry
  7. iPhone Supplier Foxconn’s India Plant Workers Said to Be Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
  8. Researchers Use Carbon-Air Battery in Breakthrough for Next-Generation Storage Systems
  9. Drones Used in Maharashtra for Transportation of COVID-19 Vaccines in Remote Village in New Trial
  10. Google, Meta's Request to Use Undersea Data Cable to Asia Get US Government Backing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com