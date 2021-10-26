Technology News
loading

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says She Is Financially Stable Because of Crypto

The former Facebook employee reportedly moved to Puerto Rico to join her crypto friends and to deal with a health condition.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 26 October 2021 20:19 IST
Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says She Is Financially Stable Because of Crypto

Photo Credit: Reuters

Frances Haugen is supporting herself in Puerto Rico with cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Haugen denied claims that she was financially dependent
  • Frances Haugen lauds her well-timed crypto-investment
  • Haugen isn't the first whistleblower to rely on crypto investments

Facebook's former product manager turned whistleblower Frances Haugen has revealed that her refuge in Puerto Rico is "fine for the foreseeable future" because of a well-timed investment in cryptocurrency. The whistleblower who's made headlines recently for calling out Facebook's "betrayal of democracy", made her crypto investment known in an interview where she asserted that she is not reliant financially on anyone. Haugen did not disclose specifics of her crypto-related investments but mentioned it to end rumours of financial dependence.

In an interview with the New York Times Haugen revealed that she moved to Puerto Rico to join her "crypto friends" apart from dealing with an ongoing health issue. She also mentioned being funded by non-profit organisations supported by eBay founder Omidyar, but said that assistance only covered her travel expenses.

Haugen, who worked as a product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation for months and also appeared at a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls. Haugen claims that Facebook's closed design means it has no oversight — even from its own Oversight Board, which is as blind as the public.

The whistleblower went on to allege that Facebook knows how to make its platforms safer, but won't do so "because they have put their astronomical profits before people."

During her testimony, Haugen also suggested that Facebook made changes to its "dangerous" algorithms that contributed to divisiveness in society, and realised these tweaks kept people returning to the platform.

This isn't the first time a whistleblower has lauded cryptocurrency despite all its presumed falsities. Edward Snowden, a former NSA and CIA computer intelligence consultant and presumably one of the best-known whistleblowers also managed to sustain financially because of his Bitcoin investments in the past.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Frances Haugen, cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Adobe Updates Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Fresco With New Tools for Better Editing

Related Stories

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says She Is Financially Stable Because of Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  3. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  4. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  5. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo A56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  9. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  10. Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says She Is Financially Stable Because of Crypto
  2. Adobe Updates Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Fresco With New Tools for Better Editing
  3. NFT series ‘Dogs of Elon’ Debuts with Over 10,000 Collectibles
  4. Fenda Audio PA924 Karaoke Party Speaker With Over 8 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Support Pages Go Live in India, Russia; Launch Seems Imminent
  6. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator Come to the Web; Creative Cloud Canvas, Spaces Debut for Better Collaboration
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Shallow Dream Galaxy Colour Option Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Twitter's Tipping Feature to Soon Allow Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Android Devices
  9. Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First
  10. Twitter May Soon Let Users Flaunt Their NFT Holdings Under 'Collectible' Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com