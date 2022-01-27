Real Bedford, a recently renamed football club that's now owned by well-known crypto investor and podcaster Peter McCormack and is the world's first football club to operate on a Bitcoin standard, has formed a partnership with payment processing company OpenNode to further empower its goal of accepting Bitcoin for all of the club's products and services. The partnership with OpenNode will enable Real Bedford FC to accept Bitcoin for game tickets online and in person, merchandise, sponsorships, and concessions sales at games.

According to a blog post by OpenNode, the club, which currently plays in 10th tier of English football, also plans to start paying players and staff in Bitcoin in the near future.

“We are thrilled to partner with OpenNode to support us in our plan to operate on a bitcoin standard,” said Real Bedford owner and Bitcoin podcast host Peter McCormack, per the blog post. “I have known the OpenNode team for years and they were a natural fit for our project.”

The club's choice for a payment processing strategy comes a couple of weeks after Real Bedford announced its Bitcoin custody strategy. Earlier this month, the English football club partnered with Bitcoin security company Casa to employ a multi-signature, self-custody cold storage solution to safeguard its Bitcoin treasury.

OpenNode facilitates Bitcoin payments and payouts for companies wishing to plug into the Bitcoin economy with an API, e-commerce plugins, and hosted payment pages, enabling institutions to accept BTC on-chain and on Lightning.

“OpenNode is really pleased to support Peter McCormack's combination of passion, commitment, and vision for Real Bedford FC. Bitcoin, the ascending global currency, and Real Bedford FC the ascending soccer club, are in a sense a perfect fit,” said OpenNode's Head of Growth, Julie Landrum.

“We're excited to work with Peter, who has created tons of educational value as part of his pursuit of Bitcoin knowledge and truth. Bitcoin empowers individuals and communities, and Real Bedford FC is another testament to these aims,” she added.