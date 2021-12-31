Technology News
Florida-Based Restaurant Gives a Crypto Flavour to Menu, Serves Asset-Themed Dishes

The restaurant was inaugurated on December 9 on Clearwater Beach in Florida, US. The Beach is located in Pinellas County.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 31 December 2021 13:56 IST
Florida-Based Restaurant Gives a Crypto Flavour to Menu, Serves Asset-Themed Dishes

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Crypto Street Restaurant

The restaurant accepts payments in all cryptocurrencies, even the less popular ones

  • Dogedog is apparently the most popular item on this eatery’s menu
  • The owner said only a few people pay in cryptocurrencies
  • India also has a crypto-themed restaurant in Bengaluru

Crypto Street Restaurant, an eatery has decided to bank on the popularity of crypto-related buzzwords to promote its services in US' Florida state. This restaurant has a special menu, offering dishes inspired by the elements of the crypto space. It's located at the Clearwater Beach in Florida's Pinellas County, a water-facing location that is popular among tourists and local visitors. In addition, this diner also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies.

The restaurant that serves “DogeDog” in hotdogs, launched earlier this month. Images from the opening have been posted on its Instagram page.

Some other crypto-themed dishes listed on the menu include the Blockchain Club Sandwich, Crypto Salad, To The Moooonnn Sundae, and SHIBA Shrimp cocktail among others.

“The crypto community has been very welcoming,” the restaurant holders have written on its website.

In his interviews, Ricardo Varona, the owner of this restaurant revealed insights like the Dogedog is the favourite thing on their menu among customers.

Varona accepts payments in all cryptocurrencies, even the ones that are not much known in the market, a report by InsideBitcoins said.

This is not the first time that crypto-themed food made it to the headlines this year.

Earlier in May, Tesla chief Elon Musk was spotted partying with former girlfriend Grimes and pop singer Miley Cyrus in a crypto-themed “Saturday Night Live” after-party.

Waitresses in alien-inspired attires were serving the guests Dogecoin cookies and cupcakes at the party hosted by Musk after he hosted a Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode, Page Six had reported

In fact, a restaurant in India is also crypto-themed food it its customers in Bengaluru city.

Called “Voosh”, the restaurant offers Bitcoin Masala Oats, Smart Contract Poha, and Chicken Tikka Crypto Samosa among other dishes.

The cryptocurrency market is booming internationally. Earlier this year, the global crypto market capitalisation rose to $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,15,66,720 crore), the highest it has even been.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Florida-Based Restaurant Gives a Crypto Flavour to Menu, Serves Asset-Themed Dishes
