Technology News
loading

‘They’re Unethical’: Crypto Ads on London’s Public Transport Slammed by British Parliamentarian

The three-week-long pro-crypto ad campaign was funded by an anonymous group.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 November 2021 17:13 IST
‘They’re Unethical’: Crypto Ads on London’s Public Transport Slammed by British Parliamentarian

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Wayfayring Stranger

Floki Inu is a dog coin inspired by meme-based Dogecoin

Highlights
  • Allowing crypto ads is not appreciated by UK lawmaker
  • Questions raised on Floki Inu ads in London’s buses, underground stations
  • The pro-crypto ad campaign was funded by an anonymous group

British parliamentarian Sian Berry has questioned the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, about crypto advertisements that have been featuring on the Transport for London (TfL) vehicles. Calling them “unethical”, Berry said these advertisements featuring dog coin Floki Inu should have raised “red flags”. The development comes just days after three advertisements for crypto products were approved to be displayed on the subway and bus stations under Tfl. Posters depicting the crypto coin's logo were part of the campaign.

“Where the advert says ‘this is completely unregulated, you may lose all your money', they ought to have had second thoughts. I don't think cryptocurrency ads should be on the network. They're unethical,” The Guardian quoted Berry as saying .

The pro-crypto ad campaign was funded by an anonymous group, details of which still remain unknown.

The development has garnered mixed public reactions on Twitter

Meanwhile, the crypto culture is rapidly expanding in the UK.

Earlier in September, PayPal allowed its customers in the UK to trade in cryptocurrencies.

News about UK nationals trying to find ways to support cryptocurrency mining via renewable energy sources have also made headlines in the recent past.

The number of cryptocurrency users in the UK has surged by 558 percent since the beginning of 2018 when just three percent of the population — 1.5 million people — owned some, a recent report by research firm Finder had claimed.

With this growth, crypto scams are also growing in the region. .

Analyst firm Chainalysis in a recent report revealed that at least $815 million (roughly Rs. 6,135 crore) was sent in crypto to scam projects from Eastern European countries between July 2020 and June 2021.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, floki, London
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Fortnite Row: Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Blasts Apple, Google; Calls for Single App Store
ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India

Related Stories

‘They’re Unethical’: Crypto Ads on London’s Public Transport Slammed by British Parliamentarian
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  4. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  5. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Specifications Tipped
  10. Here's How You Convert Your Cryptocurrency Into Cash
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Reaches 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play Store in Less Than a Week Since Launch
  2. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free Public Beta Now Available for Xbox, PC Users
  3. Coinbase Co-Founder's New VC Firm Paradigm Raises $2.5 Billion for Crypto Investments
  4. Wearables Market in India Grew 93.8 Percent YoY in Q3 2021, Local Brands Captured a Major Share: IDC
  5. Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report
  8. Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
  10. Barbados to Become the First Nation With a Virtual Embassy in the Metaverse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com