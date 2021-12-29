Technology News
loading

Ferrari Signs Deal With Blockchain Firm Velas to Create Digital Products for Fans

Velas next year will also become a partner of Ferrari’s Formula 1 racing team.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 29 December 2021 10:38 IST
Ferrari Signs Deal With Blockchain Firm Velas to Create Digital Products for Fans

Velas is a leading provider of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Highlights
  • Velas will be title sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series
  • Ozzy Osbourne recently decided to enter the NFT space with Cryptobatz
  • Under Armour partnered with NBA star Stephen Curry on an NFT drop

Ferrari has signed a multi-year accord with Swiss technology firm Velas Network to create digital content for its fans, the luxury sports car maker said on Monday.

From next season, Velas, a provider of digital products and services, will become a partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 racing team.

"In addition, Velas will be Title Sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online mono-brand series of the Prancing Horse, and of the Esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series, the official digital championship competed in by all teams participating in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship," Ferrari said in a statement.

Velas is a leading provider of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptographic assets stored on a blockchain, which have an identification code that makes them unique and have gained popularity as a way to sell digital art.

Ozzy Osbourne, the British heavy metal legend, recently decided to enter the NFT space with his first collection called Cryptobatz. With his collection, Osbourne is also pioneering a new feature linked to his NFT pieces, called MutantBatz. This specific feature will allow Osbourne's NFT pieces to mutate with other NFTs held by buyers and create a new NFT piece. So far, NFT makers like Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks, and CrypToadz have joined forces with Osbourne to let his NFTs mix with their pieces.

Under Armour, the US-based sportswear brand, has also made its metaverse debut. It has partnered with NBA star Stephen Curry on an NFT drop to celebrate his new record as basketball's all-time top three-point shooter. To mark the Golder State Warrior guard's record of 2,974 career three-pointers, Under Armour has released what the brand claims to be the world's first cross-platform metaverse sneaker — a special-edition Curry Flow 9.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ferrari, Velas, Formula 1, NFT
CES 2022: AMD, P&G Join Google and Others in Opting Out of Event Over Omicron Fears

Related Stories

Ferrari Signs Deal With Blockchain Firm Velas to Create Digital Products for Fans
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  4. All You Need to Know About New Star Wars Series, The Book of Boba Fett
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
  2. Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  3. India Smartphone Market Growth to Accelerate, Around 200 Million Shipments Expected in 2022: Market Analysts
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Receiving OxygenOS A.15 Update With December 2021 Security Patch, Improved Video Stability
  5. Apple Says Foxconn’s iPhone Plant in India Doesn’t Meet Standards for Workers’ Dorms After Mass Food Poisoning
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 5 Launch
  7. iQoo 9 Series Launch Date Is January 5, Specifications Confirmed to Include 4,700mAh Battery, 120W Charging
  8. US Lawsuit Claiming Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Overcharged Advertisers Dismissed
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com