Technology News
loading

Facebook Cannot Be Trusted to Manage Cryptocurrency, US Lawmakers Say

Facebook has been urged to immediately discontinue Novi, its crypto wallet.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 October 2021 13:09 IST
Facebook Cannot Be Trusted to Manage Cryptocurrency, US Lawmakers Say

The senators said that Facebook is once again pursuing digital currency plans on an aggressive timeline

Highlights
  • Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency project in June 2019
  • But the project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers
  • In December, the project was rebranded in a renewed effort

A group of US lawmakers said Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday.

US Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, and Tina Smith voiced their opposition to Facebook's two-year-old effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet.

"Facebook is once again pursuing digital currency plans on an aggressive timeline and has already launched a pilot for a payments infrastructure network, even though these plans are incompatible with the actual financial regulatory landscape," the senators wrote in a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

"Facebook cannot be trusted to manage a payment system or digital currency when its existing ability to manage risks and keep consumers safe has proven wholly insufficient," the senators wrote.

The letter by the senators indicates that even Facebook's small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet will face scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, who have previously raised antitrust and other concerns.

A Novi spokesperson said: "We look forward to responding to the committee's letter."

Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency project in June 2019, as part of an effort to expand into e-commerce and global payments.

But the project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers globally, who worried it could erode their control over the money system, enable crime, and harm users' privacy.

In December, the project was rebranded in a renewed effort to gain regulatory approval, with its scope scaled back further to a single dollar-backed digital coin.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Markets, Cryptocurrency Price, Novi
Login to God: Vatican Relaunches 'Click to Pray' App to Help the Faithful to Connect 'Prayer With the World'
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India

Related Stories

Facebook Cannot Be Trusted to Manage Cryptocurrency, US Lawmakers Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  4. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  5. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  6. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  7. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A) Review
  8. Squid Game Estimated to Be Worth About $900 Million: Report
  9. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  10. Best Deals on Trimmers, Shavers on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
  2. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  3. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. Facebook Cannot Be Trusted to Manage Cryptocurrency, US Lawmakers Say
  5. Login to God: Vatican Relaunches 'Click to Pray' App to Help the Faithful to Connect 'Prayer With the World'
  6. Can E-Cigarettes Help People Quit Smoking? This Research Says No
  7. iQoo Z5x With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16-Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers
  9. Xiaomi CEO Says Firm to Mass Produce Its Own Cars in First Half of 2024
  10. Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com