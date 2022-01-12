eToro, the popular social trading and investment platform, has announced the launch of its metaverse-themed smart portfolio dubbed MetaverseLife, aimed at offering investors long-term exposures to stocks, crypto-assets, and key projects within the metaverse industry. The metaverse refers to a virtual world where users can move around as avatars, interact socially and economically, with other people. Facebook's recent rebranding to Meta Platforms and a new focus on building an immersive virtual ecosystem is just one example of the huge interest in the space, globally.

“As the ultimate frontier between the real and virtual worlds, the metaverse represents the most likely evolution of the internet in the coming years," said eToro head of investment portfolios Dani Brinker in a statement announcing the smart portfolio.

The MetaverseLife portfolio is made up of stocks and crypto assets that represent the metaverse as a whole. It is more heavily weighted towards the enabling platforms that will create these metaverses such as Meta Platforms and Roblox, and crypto-assets or blockchain-based metaverse platforms Decentraland, The Sandbox and Enjin. The portfolio also contains familiar tech names that will contribute to the wider adoption of the metaverse such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. The detailed list of companies which form the portfolio can be found here.

With MetaverseLife, eToro offers a bundle of long-term investment opportunities without any management fees. The initial investment starts at nearly $500 (roughly Rs. 36,973), and the platform also allows users with charts and other analysis tools to track the performance of their portfolios. eToro offers more than 60 portfolios to users.

Brinker states, "When evaluating the investment opportunity of emerging industries diversification is key as not everyone involved will be a winner. For people who don't have the time to research the ongoing developments of the industry, the market may seem overwhelming. By packaging up a selection of assets in a portfolio, we're doing the heavy lifting and enabling our customers to gain exposure to the metaverse and spread the risk across a variety of assets."

eToro also recently announced the addition of a popular blockchain-based metaverse platform The Sandbox to its investment platform, enabling its customers to invest in a metaverse. Building on this partnership, eToro plans further collaborations including the purchase of land in the metaverse.