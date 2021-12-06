Technology News
loading

Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio

One of the largest Ethereum whales around is a fan of Shiba Inu cryptocurrency; to the point of accumulating SHIB at every opportunity.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 6 December 2021 16:40 IST
Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio

Photo Credit: ShibArmy

Whales love SHIb despite its recent dip in valuation

Highlights
  • Despite whale interest, SHIB values have dipped considerably
  • 'Gimli' has been on a SHIB accumulation spree of late
  • Ethereum whales have also been banking big on metaverse tokens

An Ethereum whale, one of the biggest, in fact, has just swooped in to add 28 billion Shiba Inu tokens, worth over $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 8.81 crore) to a portfolio that now holds over 1.2 trillion tokens alone. The whale wallet, dubbed 'Gimli' began buying adding SHIB tokens back in June and has since accumulated a sum that is worth $56 million (roughly Rs. 422.4 crore). Shiba Inu's value has dropped more than 45 percent over the past 30 days, but whales, like 'Gimli,' have consistently bought the dip and the Dogecoin rival soars in mainstream popularity.

The movement, noted by WhaleStats on Twitter, shows that 'Gimli' has been particularly active in accumulating SHIB tokens lately. The anonymous whale had previously purchased another big chunk of 24.8 billion SHIB tokens valued at $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.54 crore).

A separate WhaleStats alert shows that the top 1000 Ethereum wallets now hold more than 47,624 billion SHIB tokens worth over $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 12,821.78 crore). Over the last week of November alone, the top 100 Ethereum wallets holding SHIB saw a whopping 42.7 percent increase in accumulation within a day's trade, clearly highlighting the potential whales see in SHIB.

Data from Whalestats also show that the biggest Ethreum whales on record have been moving their attention toward play-to-earn gaming projects like Decentraland and Gala, which is also an Ethereum-based metaverse altcoin that has surged in value after a recent listing on Coinbase.

That said, the continued interest from whales hasn't helped SHIB's value, which has fallen considerably over the past month. The coin has plummeted by more than 50 percent since its all-time high of $0.00008845 (roughly Rs. 0.0067) in October when it briefly managed to surpass the market cap of rival meme crypto Dogecoin.

One person who doesn't quite agree with the rise in popularity of meme coins is Jordan Belfort, the former Wall Street trader and notorious public figure who believes that the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are a complete hoax and thinks that their founders should be imprisoned.

The real "Wolf of Wall Street”, a nickname that Jordan Belfort earned after stealing thousands of dollars in fraudulent stock sales, considers himself a cryptocurrency market enthusiast but does not support tokens with a system that loses money. Belfort, now a motivational speaker, specifically states in an interview said he is a fan of blockchain technology "but there's a lot of nonsense out there".

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, SHIB, Ethereum whales, Gimli
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8
Apple Starts Legal Action Against Russian Regulator in App Store Dispute: Report

Related Stories

Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  2. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  4. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  5. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Reportedly Appears on Google Play Console With Specifications
  8. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  9. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  10. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Wants Us to Remember What Is Real
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
  3. First Publicly-Available Official Maradona NFTs to Be Listed on EX Sports Marketplace
  4. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals
  5. Google Pixel Watch Renders Spotted Online; Tip Bezel-Less Design, Key Features
  6. Xiaomi 11 LE Launch Date Tipped for December 9 in China
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch 2 New Phones in India in Q1 2022, One of Them May Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
  9. Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom Smartphones’ Alleged Specifications Surface Online
  10. Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitmart Allegedly Loses Nearly $200 Million-Worth Assets in Hack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com